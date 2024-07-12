Prime Day Deal alert — one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems we’ve tested just hit lowest price ever

Prime Day is almost here and if you’re looking to pick up a great Wi-Fi mesh router , all I can say is don’t fall for the price traps out there. We’re seeing a lot of super cheap and super old options that sound great on paper, but will lead to disappointment in the mid- to long-term. It's important to future proof your Wi-Fi, and oh boy have we found the best deal for it.

Right now, you can get a 2-pack of Amazon’s eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi mesh routers for just $159 — it’s lowest price ever at 33% off!

Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router 2-pack: was $239 now $159 @ Amazon

With a third off the price, this is a huge deal on one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems that money can buy — offering up to gigabit speeds, a huge amount of bandwidth to support a ton of devices, and a built-in smart home hub to connect all your connected devices together. Just need the one? You can save 30% on that too !

But of course, this isn’t the only eero mesh router system that is on sale right now. It is an Amazon company, after all, so there are plenty of other options available depending on what your budget is.

Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi 5 router: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

It’s worth me saying from the outset that this is Wi-Fi 5, so maximum theoretical speeds are 350 Mbps. But if that’s a speed you’re happy with, at under $40, this is an absolute steal and easily the cheapest way to get into both setting up your home mesh WiFi network and creating a network environment for your smart home. If you’re networking a larger house, then the 3-pack is $115 off at just $99 !

Back to the star of the show. There are three key reasons why we are in love with the eero 6+. First, it’s support for up to a lightning fast gigabit connection guarantees you a futureproof Wi-Fi network for a few years to come.

Second comes down to the way it deploys this network. It’s so easy for mesh devices to lose that reliable connection between devices based on where each router is based for expanding coverage. Eero has an innovative fix with the truemesh system that intelligently dodges dead spots in your home.

And finally, with a rapid setup process and the capabilities of being a smart home hub (including Alexa built-in), this can be so much more than just a Wi-Fi network. It can be the tech that integrates all your devices into one network that you can prompt from anywhere. No more divorced devices around the house on separate networks!

So what are you waiting for? This is a sleeper hit — one of the best Prime Day deals you can get right now (and it’s not even Prime Day yet).