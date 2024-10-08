I type for a living and these are the ergonomic mice and keyboards I’d buy this October Prime Day

Amazon's October Prime Day deals are the perfect way to save dollars on your favorite tech, especially if you're looking to deck up your work setup with some ergonomic peripherals. As a reviews writer here at Tom's Guide, I write upwards of 1,500 words every day. And as time has gone by and I've aged, I've recognized the value of a good mouse and keyboard. Repetitive strain injuries (RSI) are very common in sedentary jobs, so it's important to invest in the right tech to safeguard your health.

Ergo peripherals rarely come cheap, though, especially keyboards. Thankfully, the Keychron Q11 is currently 22% off at Amazon and its split design ensures your wrists aren't stressed out. Similarly, the Logitech Ergo M575 mouse is currently 20% off at Amazon.

Peripherals such as these have not only made working pain-free, but they've made me more productive too. And there's more where that came from! Here are my favorite ergo keyboards and mice which I've tested and thoroughly used — trust me, you don't want to miss out on these sweet discounts.

Best Prime Day ergonomic gear deals

Epomaker CIDOO ABM066: was $89 now $44

Epomaker has put out some fantastic keyboards, a few of which I've had the pleasure of reviewing — and I've rated them highly too. While I haven't gone hands-on with the CIDOO ABM066 yet, the 51% discount caught my eye and it's too good to pass up. The keyboard sports an Alice layout which keeps your wrists in a natural bend, thereby reducing wrist strain. I've tested Alice keyboards and they're far better and more comfortable than traditional ones. Its 1,000Hz polling rate also makes it suitable for casual gaming in your downtime. And did I mention how gorgeous and colorful it looks?

Keychron Q11: was $249 now $195

I'm a big fan of Keychron's mice and keyboards, having tested many of them, and the Q11 is a winner for those with RSI. In my Keychron Q11 review, I praised this keyboard for its premium construction, dedicated macro keys and more. I love the split design which helps improve posture and reduce wrist strain as you can place the modules at your desired distance. Stiff shoulders and a tight chest can be prevented by sitting with your arms further apart, and I noticed an improvement in my posture as both modules forced me to sit up straight.

Logitech MX Vertical Wireless: was $99 now $78

Vertical mice present a moderately steep learning curve but they're excellent for your wrists and hands. The Logitech MX Vertical Wireless's 57-degree tilt can theoretically reduce muscle movement by 10 percent by keeping your wrist in a more natural position. Fitted with a rechargeable battery, Logitech claims the battery life can last up to four months. Also, every button on this mouse is customizable so you can ensure you're getting the most out of it. There's also a handy Flow feature which lets you "slide" the cursor from one screen to another — a great tool for people who use multiple computers at a time.

Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic mouse: was $27 now $21

After Tom's Guide reviews editor Peter Wolinski finished our Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic mouse review, I cheekily nabbed it off our storage shelf and have been using it ever since — and boy is it the most comfortable mouse I've used. It's an affordable way to save your wrists, and with the October Prime Day deal, it's even cheaper. This mouse is extremely comfortable, allowing your hand and wrist to rest in a more natural, upright position. Ever since I started using it, I've noticed no pain or discomfort, and the soft, tactile finish contributes to that too. If I had to buy just one mouse with my own money, this would be it.

Logitech Ergo M575: was $49 now $39

I'm not usually a fan of trackball mice but the Logitech Ergo M575 changed that. In my Logitech Ergo M575 review, I noted that my thumb naturally fell on the trackball as this mouse sits at an angle between that of a vertical mouse and a traditional one. Also, the wide left- and right-click buttons provide enough area to negate any worries about misclicking or not clicking at all. It's also not flashy at all, so it will fit right in at the office. Logitech seems to have perfect ergonomics with the Ergo M575.

Logitech Ergo K860: was $129 now $113

If you want an ergonomic split keyboard with a palm rest, look no further than the Logitech Ergo K860 which is now down to just over $100. It's the perfect keyboard for those with standing desks, thanks to the pair of feet with two height settings: minus-four degrees and minus-seven degrees. While it presents a steep learning curve like any other ergonomic keyboard, the Ergo K860 is a great keyboard focused on improving your posture and reducing strain and stress.

So, which ergonomic mouse and keyboard will you buy this October Prime Day? I'm biased towards the Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic but I'd be lying if I said I didn't love the Logitech Ergo M575 too. And the Keychron Q11 strikes a great balance between form and substance.

Regardless, don't pass up on these deals. Trust me, your wrists and hands will thank you. And stay locked to our Prime Day deals live blog for the latest coverage of the sales event.