Act fast! Snag this killer OLED ultrawide gaming monitor for $600 off while you can

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a massive 49-inch curved OLED display that's one of the best gaming monitors you can buy, and for a limited time it's still available at a deep discount in the Amazon Big Spring Sale !

This sale could end at any time, but for the moment the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor is on sale for $999 at Amazon with coupon. That's significantly less than the usual $1,599 asking price, though you have to make sure to click the little box that reads "Apply $100 coupon" to get the price down from $1,099 to the $999 all-time low.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CDQMQQS2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $1,599 now $999 @ Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 commands attention thanks to its 49-inch curved OLED display and lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-odyssey-oled-g9" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review, we gave this display our Editor's Choice award fpr its beautiful OLED screen, killer gaming features and built-in Samsung apps that make it a decent TV substitute in a pinch.

This is a great deal on a massive gaming monitor that makes the best PC games look amazing because it's a 5K OLED display with a blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate.

This monitor supports variable refresh rate and AMD FreeSync (but not Nvidia G-sync), so you can enjoy ultra-smooth high-framerate PC gaming or plug in your PS5 or Xbox Series X and enjoy playing supported games in performance mode at up to 120 frames per second. However, since those consoles output at 16:9 you'll want to brace yourself for the massive black bars that will appear at either side of this ridiculously wide monitor.

When you need a break from gaming, the suite of Samsung apps on offer for this display allow you to use it not just as a PC or console display but also as a substitute TV or streaming display.

And for those who appreciate a nice curve, the 1800R angle on this wraparound screen makes it one of the best curved monitors on the market, especially at this sub-$1,000 price. Curved monitors can be a like-it-or-hate-it kind of design choice, but I've been using a curved ultrawide gaming monitor to play Doom Eternal recently and let me tell you, it does add a little something when your game wraps around you and stuff starts flying around in your peripheral vision.

There's no telling how long this deal on our of the best gaming monitors of 2023 will last, so act fast if it grabs you!