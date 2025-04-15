Hurry! This 27-inch OLED gaming monitor is 50% off at Amazon right now

Finding a good deal on PC hardware is more important than ever right now, which is why I'm happy to see Amazon still has a killer discount running on a great 1440p OLED gaming monitor.

For a limited time the 27" Acer Predator X27U OLED gaming monitor is $499 at Amazon, which is 50% off the usual $1,000 asking price. At a grand this 1440p OLED gaming monitor is a little pricey, but at half off it feels like a steal.

If you've never used an OLED monitor before, trust me, you need to see the difference in your favorite HDR-capable games and movies to truly appreciate the value. Once I switched to OLED I have a hard time going back, because modern games look amazing with the sharp contrasts and deep, inky blacks of OLED.

And while this isn't capable of native 4K, I think 1440p is the sweet spot for PC gaming when it comes to resolution because you're getting better picture quality than the standard 1080p without sacrificing too much in terms of framerate.

This monitor should be able to keep up with all your favorite games, too, thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate and support for AMD's FreeSync Premium adaptive sync tech. You get a built-in KVM switch and a good port array too, as this display sports DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C and two HDMI 2.0 ports.

It's also adjustable, giving you room to tilt, swivel and raise or lower it a bit as you fine-tune your desk setup. And it offers a pair of built-in 5W speakers to boot, which are nice to have if your PC lacks speakers or if they fail for some reason.

This is the lowest price I've seen this monitor at in weeks, but I don't know how long stock will last, so snag one fast if you're interested!