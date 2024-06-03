This MacBook just crashed to $829 — and it's one of the best laptop deals I've ever seen

Time for a laptop upgrade. One of the best MacBook deals I've seen just appeared at Amazon, and I recommend acting on it fast before it sells out.

Right now the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) is $829 at Amazon. That's $170 off and the cheapest it's ever been. Although it's no longer the latest MacBook Air, the M2 model is still an incredible laptop. It delivers speedy performance, long battery life and a great display.

Our MacBook Air M2 review said this laptop "delivers an unbeatable combo of performance, design and battery life for the price." It's since been replaced by the MacBook Air M3, but now that the MacBook Air M2 has dropped to this price, it arguably offers better value for money.

The MacBook Air M2 weighs 2.7 pounds, and measures 0.44 inches thick. Despite its incredible portability, Apple didn't scrimp on power. The M2 chip can handle dozens of Chrome windows, multitasking between applications and photo and video editing with ease. It also has a bright, vibrant 13.6-inch display that's great for entertainment.

This laptop also delivers great battery life. We got 14 hours and 6 minutes out of our unit on a single charge. That means you can use it for a full work day without having to reach for a charger.

There are some downsides to this laptop — the notch on the display is somewhat distracting, and you can only connect one external monitor. The new MacBook Air M3 supports dual external displays, although note that this only works when the laptop is closed.

This is the lowest price ever for the MacBook Air M2, so make sure to get it before it's gone. For more, check out the tech and apparel deals I'd shop at Amazon.