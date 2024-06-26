Save $250 on the MSI Bravo gaming laptop in Best Buy's back to school sale

Although summer is just getting started, retailers are already in back to school season mode. If you're looking for a laptop that's good for both work and play, Best Buy has an epic deal you can't miss.

For a limited time, you can get the MSI Bravo w/ RTX 4050 on sale for $749 at Best Buy. This is a solid machine for the casual gamer who's shopping with a limited budget. (For more ways to save, check out my pick of this week's top Best Buy coupon codes).

MSI Bravo: was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

Looking for a back to school laptop that's good for work and play? The MSI Bravo has all the hallmarks of a gaming laptop, minus the high price tag.

The configuration on sale features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD with 144Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 5-7535HS, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 4050 GPU. We didn't review this specific machine, but in our previous MSI Bravo 15 review we said it's a no-frills gaming laptop that offers decent performance at a fair price.

The machine we tested relied on a Radeon RX 5500M GPU and played games at respectable frame rates. The machine currently on sale at Best Buy packs an RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of RAM, which should provide noticeably better performance.

