Score! I found 5 Prime Day gaming laptop deals already up to $400 off

You don't have to wait for Prime Day to save big on gaming laptops

MSI Cyborg 15
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
Gaming laptops can get pretty pricey, which is why I always recommend waiting for sales events like Amazon Prime Day to get a good machine at a reduced price. October Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday but you don’t have to wait until then for some awesome deals.

Right now, the retail giant is offering some of the best gaming laptops for hundreds of dollars off, like the MSI Cyborg and Asus ROG Strix G16 for hundreds of dollars off. Not only are these portable gaming rigs affordable, but they’re also powerful enough to play the best PC games at high resolution and smooth frame rates.

We’ll no doubt see a greater abundance of gaming laptop deals when Prime Day officially kicks off. But I say don’t wait until then, as these are awesome discounts. If you’re looking for a new gaming laptop or are getting one for the first time, these are the Prime Day deals you need to check out.

Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro V: was $844 now $769 @ Amazon

Acer Nitro V: was $844 now $769 @ Amazon
This Acer Nitro V packs an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also boasts a 15.6-inch QHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate for a consistently smooth gameplay experience.

View Deal
Lenovo LOQ 15 (RTX 4050): was $1,009 now $728 @ Best Buy

Lenovo LOQ 15 (RTX 4050): was $1,009 now $728 @ Best Buy
This is one of the best RTX 4050 gaming laptop deals you can snap up right now for Prime Day. This configuration of the Legion LOQ 15 packs an RTX 3050 GPU, an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, alongside a 15.6-inch FHD panel.

View Deal
MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4070): was $1,399 now $997 @ Amazon

MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4070): was $1,399 now $997 @ Amazon
This MSI Katana 15 comes packed with power — 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Combine all this with plenty of connectivity and top-notch thermal management with Cooler Boost 5 technology, and you’re onto a winner.

View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15: was $1,149 now $1,068 @ Best Buy

MSI Cyborg 15: was $1,149 now $1,068 @ Best Buy
The MSI Cyborg 15 features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 4060 GPU. You might not be able to crank the settings up on the latest games, but if you play at medium and high settings at 1080p, you're going to have an enjoyable gaming experience. We also found the machine was great for everyday productivity.

View Deal
Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024): was $1,399 now $1,284 @ Amazon

Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024): was $1,399 now $1,284 @ Amazon
This 16-inch gaming laptop comes in “Eclipse Gray,” with its most exciting component obviously being its RTX Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. Team Green’s GPU is backed by Intel's 13th Gen i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

View Deal
