Early Amazon Prime Day deal — save $300 on this killer RTX 4060 gaming laptop

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is one of the best gaming laptops on the market, and right now you can get one at a great discount as online retailers gear up for Prime Day .

That's because the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 4060 GPU is on sale for $1,299 at Best Buy . That's a great deal that knocks $300 off the $1,599 sticker price of this excellent 14-inch gaming laptop.

This is an affordable model of one of the best gaming laptops you can buy, even more so because it's $300 off for a limited time. This version comes packing an AMD Ryzen 8945HS CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. Plus, everything you do will look great on the 14-inch 3K 120Hz OLED display!

We love the ROG Zephyrus G14 here at Tom's Guide because it's slim and elegant, yet packs enough power inside to play the best PC games at great framerates.

The G14 has been a favorite of ours for a long time, but this most recent model is one of the best yet. You can read all about why in our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) review, which lauds the laptop's beautiful design, great performance and gorgeous OLED display.

This is a workhorse gaming laptop that doesn't look or feel like it, delivering sumptuous style and a comfortable typing experience along with all the power you need to game all night. Plus, it comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership included for free, so you can start downloading games to play as soon as you unbox this beauty.

However, make sure you bring the power cable with you when you do because the one weakness of this otherwise excellent gaming laptop is its poor battery life. Our lab testing reveals it lasts about an hour while gaming unplugged, or just over six hours when doing less demanding work. That's good enough for getting by when you're in a pinch, but it's hardly reassuring and it ensures you'll want to pack the charger with you whenever you leave home.

But most gaming laptops can't do much better in the battery life department, and many are worse. And while the GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU and 16GB of RAM in this model of G14 won't give you top-of-the-line power, it's more than good enough to play games like Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty at a good clip—just make sure to tweak the settings a bit and take full advantage of Nvidia's DLSS upscaling to get the best performance from this laptop.

