Nvidia rumored to deliver RTX 5080 Super and 5070 Super GPUs in 2025 — but it's all about pricing

By published

Nvidia's upgraded RTX GPUs 'likely' to arrive, leaker claims

RTX 5070 vs RTX 5070 Ti
(Image credit: Future)

Nvidia may not be finished with delivering RTX 50-series GPUs after all, aside from the upcoming RTX 5060, as a new rumor suggests Team Green may have Super models coming down the pipeline.

We may see RTX 5080 Super and RTX 5070 Super GPUs coming as soon as this year, with 24GB and 18GB of GDDR7 VRAM, respectively. Plus, these new variants could deliver somewhere between 7% to 15% performance boosts compared to their RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 counterparts.

This comes from known leaker Moore’s Law is Dead (via Techradar), with a source from a GPU partner claiming the cards have been in testing since last year. Nvidia has put the Super models "on hold," but the source now states that its "likely" we'll see upgraded RTX 5080 and 5070 graphics cards in 2025.

Compared to their base models, with the RTX 5080 coming with 16GB VRAM and RTX 5070 with 12GB VRAM, the Super variants would offer major boosts in video memory, leading to handling more demanding PC games far better. If accurate, the RTX 5080 Super would have the same 24GB of VRAM as an RTX 5090 laptop GPU (the desktop GPU comes with 32GB).

Of course, as the leaker claims, none of these plans are set in stone, as these are only rumors for now. That said, an RTX 5080 Super with 24GB of video memory has been tipped since last year.

It wouldn't be a complete surprise if Nvidia does bring out RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Super variants, as we've seen in the previous RTX 40-series era of GPUs. Offering higher video memory and CUDA cores, these GPUs are great options for those wanting better performance potential but not wanting to pay a higher price for next GPU-level up.

Pricing is a key factor

MSI Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series cards at CES 2025

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One key factor that may throw off RTX 5080 and 5070 Supers arriving at all: price. As per the rumor, Nvidia stated the cards will be on hold until they sort out the pricing for the increased VRAM. With 24GB and 16GB of VRAM, these GPUs are sure to come with an increased price — possibly up to 20%, according to the leaker.

In case you missed it, if you're trying to find an RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti or RTX 5070 right now at Nvidia's official asking price, it's not an easy task. If the Super models also fall prey to sky-high costs, then Nvidia may have a hard time getting these off shelves.

An increase in VRAM is always wanted, as the RTX 5060 Ti with 16GB of video memory has shown us (not many are going for the 8GB model, understandably). However, the price has to be worth added bonus, and considering how high third-party RTX 50-series GPUs are, Nvidia may shy away from bringing these out. Oh, and tariffs don't make the situation any better.

There is some good news, as the source believe Nvidia is looking at keeping the MSRP of the Super models the same as the RTX 5080 ($999) and RTX 5070 ($549) prices. So, more power for the same price. While unlikely, it would be great to see.

There's no official word on any RTX 5080 Super and RTX 5070 Super GPUs yet, to take this in with a pinch of salt. Still, seeing upgraded RTX 50-series GPUs down the line means more PC gamers will have a chance of nabbing one of Nvidia's latest graphics cards with even better performance.

Speaking of, find out how Nvidia's DLSS is a game-changer for PC gaming.

