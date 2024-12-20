Huge Asus ROG gaming laptop leak just revealed Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs and Intel 'Arrow Lake-HX' CPUs

Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs are all but confirmed, with leaks coming out from all corners in the lead-up to CES 2025. Now, we have a sneak peek at next-gen Asus ROG gaming laptops, and they come packed with all manner of RTX 50-series laptop graphics cards and even Intel Arrow Lake HX CPUs.

Shown off by Huang514613 on X and VideoCardz, Asus looks set to deliver a suite of new ROG Strix, ROG Zephyrus and ROG Flow gaming laptops — with GPUs ranging from an RTX 5050 to an RTX 5090. It also appears these laptops will come equipped with Intel's Arrow Lake HX and AMD Strix Halo processors.

As noted in the report, the list uses internal codenames from Nvidia, but these identifiers have been matched with GPUs. For example, "GN22" relates to Nvidia Blackwell GPUs, while "X11" means the type of GPU. So, "GN22-X11" is an RTX 5090 laptop GPU, "GN22-X9" means RTX 5080, "GN22-X7" is expected to be an RTX 5070 Ti and so forth.

From the leak, Asus is expected to launch a ROG Strix with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, up to an RTX 5090 GPU and a whopping 64GB of DDR5 RAM. That's some major power, and as confirmed by retailers in the report, it's set to have an 18-inch QXGA (2048 x 1536) with 1,200 nits of brightness. That sounds like a new ROG Strix G18.

There's also a new ROG Zephyrus in the works, equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor, graphics options ranging from an RTX 5070 Ti up to an RTX 5090, and another crazy 64GB of DDR5 RAM. This laptop is said to come with a 16-inch QXGA OLED display. This points to a fresh ROG Zephyrus G16 model.

The leak also hints at a new Asus ROG Flow, the company's 2-in-1 gaming tablet that's said to come with an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU and a 13.5-inch display.

(Image credit: Asus)

Interestingly, we're also getting a look at Nvidia's RTX 50-series laptop GPU specs. If the leak is to be believed, we'll see an RTX 5090 laptop GPU come with 16GB GDDR7 VRAM, along with the RTX 5080. The RTX 5070 Ti sports 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, while the RTX 5070, 5060 and 5050 will house 8GB GDDR7 VRAM.

No word of an RTX 5060 Ti offering 16GB of VRAM, as a previous leak suggested will be coming to desktop GPUs. However, seeing how these are laptop GPUs, it's harder to expect more VRAM in lower GPU models.

Moreover, the leaker's list shows how much TGP (Total Graphics Power) an RTX 5090 laptop GPU will boast, standing at 175W. The RTX 4090 can be configured between 80W to 150W, so there's quite the increase. That's nothing compared to the suggested RTX 5090 desktop GPU, which is expected to be at 450W.

As pointed out, the new Asus ROG laptops are expected to arrive by spring 2025. If this is what next-gen gaming laptops will have to offer, it's already looking impressive, especially seeing a high mid-range RTX 5070 Ti Asus laptop come with 12GB of VRAM. Will they offer a major boost compared to the best gaming laptops today? We won't have to wait much longer with CES 2025 around the corner.