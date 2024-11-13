Hurry! One of the best mini PCs just plummeted to its lowest ever price in Mac mini-beating Black Friday deal

I love mini PCs. All of my team love the best mini PCs. These pieces of mini-but-mighty hardware are sleek and versatile — able to be all things to all people from a tiny computer to hide in your desk setup to a living room PC for all your streaming needs. For these purposes, one stands tall for me: the Geekom GT1 Mega Mini. And right now, there’s a big Black Friday discount up for grabs.

Right now, the Geekom GT1 Mega Mini PC is $989 at Amazon. That’s a huge $320 saving which brings this mini beast down to its lowest ever price in one of the best Black Friday deals of the day.

Geekom GT1 Mega Mini PC: was $1,299 now $989 at tomsguide.com Right now, Geekom’s Mini AI PC is over $300 off. From heavier workloads and casual gaming to replacing your streaming box with a full-blown computer, the combo of Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD stacks this for hard work and entertainment — all within its 5.3 x 5.2-inch build.

So what makes this my favorite mini PC? I mean, I’ve reviewed and loved the Megamini G1 gaming PC, which goes big on performance. Well, for me, the GT1 strikes a stellar balance of performance in its utilitarian aluminum shell — measuring in at a miniscule 5.3 x 5.2 x 1.6 inches.

The Intel Core Ultra 9 185H may be a bit of a battery hog in a laptop, but it is a solid performer. Take the battery life out of the equation and bolt it to a mini PC, and I’ve gained a new appreciation for this CPU — with graphics that are capable of pulling off some wonders when it comes to light 1080p gaming.

And another thing you need is a ton of I/O for a mini PC to make sense. The M4 Mac Mini does an OK job of this, but Geekom blows its paltry USB-C ports out of the water with:

6x USB-A

2x USB-C

2x HDMI

2x Ethernet

1x microSD card slot

That is an ocean of ports that pretty much eliminates the need for a docking station. Top the package off with a whopping 32GB of DDR5 RAM for all your multitasking needs and a massive 2TB SSD, and are you starting to get it?

Not only is the Geekom GT1 Mega Mini PC a fantastic living room PC with HDMI support up to an 8K resolution, the raw horsepower inside this machine makes it capable of keeping up with your workloads too. The versatility is immense — further amplified by how utterly portable this thing is.