Forget Prime Day — Sony WH-1000XM5 is $110 off right now

With every iteration of the XM series of headphones, Sony manages to make something special — and the WH-1000XM5 are the best yet. They're effortlessly comfortable, the ANC is amongst some of the best that money can buy, and the sound quality is excellent. They really are all things to all people.

Now, in an incredible deal at Walmart, you can pick up the usually very expensive headphones with a massive $110 discount, bringing them extremely close to their lowest price ever.

There's a reason that the WH-1000XM5 won our best noise-canceling headphone award this year — there isn't a single other option that's more rounded if you're looking for over-ear noise-canceling wireless headphones. We found them easily some of the most comfortable headphones for example, with their incredibly light weight never becoming fatiguing over longer listening periods.

They'll make your commute more tolerable as well, as their ANC blocks out all the horrible noises that a bus journey can throw at you — no more annoying crying children to interrupt your money journey to work thoughts. (unless you want those thoughts interrupted — in which case, the transparency mode is going to be you friend)

One of our favorite things, however, is the protective hard case that comes in the box. Unlike the extremely expensive AirPods Max and their bizarre felt-lined slipcase, the WH-1000XM5 have a solid hard case to protect them when you pop them in a bag. Lovely.

