The Garmin Epix 2 is just $379 right now — here’s why I’d get it ahead of the Apple Watch 10

If you’re having difficulty picking between buying one of the best sports watches or a smartwatch, then this incredible deal on the Garmin Epix 2 could make the decision easier.

The Epix 2 has been reduced to just $379 at Walmart, a colossal $520 saving on its original retail price and the joint-cheapest I’ve ever seen the watch. At that price, no sports watch can compete with its feature set, and I'd say it’s also a better buy than the Apple Watch Series 10.

Garmin Epix 2: was $899 now $379 at Walmart The Garmin Epix 2 is reduced by over $500 with this epic deal at Walmart, and I don't think there's a better smartwatch available anywhere for this price. The Epix 2 has a bright AMOLED display and Garmin's top sports tracking, training analysis and navigation feature, and this is the lighter and more durable sapphire titanium model you're getting in the sale.

While the Garmin Epix 2 is no longer the best Garmin watch you can buy, having been superseded by the Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED, it’s still up to date with all of Garmin’s top training analysis and sports tracking features. It’s more of a rival to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on features, in fact, but remarkably, it now comes in cheaper than the Apple Watch 10.

The Epix 2 has longer battery life than the Series 10, lasting me four or five days on a charge with the AMOLED screen set to always-on, and has better native sports tracking with multi-band GPS for extra accuracy (something you don’t get on the Series 10, only the Ultra 2), and far more extensive training analysis than Apple’s.

You also get far better navigation features with the Garmin, which has routable maps stored on the watch, so you can use them offline to create routes without the need for a phone.

The Garmin Epix gen 2 smartwatch looks amazing and lasts forever on a charge Mike Prospero in Tom's Guide Fenix 8 review

While it’s not as smart as an Apple Watch, lacking cellular support and much in the way of third-party apps, the Epix 2’s bright screen has the look of a smartwatch and key smart features like music storage and NFC Payments.

I ran four marathons with the Epix 2 during my testing of the watch and often used it alongside an Apple Watch or an Apple Watch Ultra, and it was always the Garmin I relied on more to track my runs and provide insights to guide my training.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is a very capable sports watch as well as being an outstanding sports watch. Still, it can’t match the sports and navigation features you get on the Epix 2, which bridges the divide between a sports watch and a smartwatch well and is hard to ignore at this reduced price.

