How to stop snoring immediately — pro tips from a sleep doctor

Snoring is a huge disruptor of quality sleep. But whether you're the snorer or just share your bed with one, you're not alone — research shows that 37 million Americans snore regularly. Which is why you might be wondering how to stop snoring immediately.

Thankfully, there are tools are your disposal that can help stop snoring straight away. Sleep position, head elevation and keeping your nasal airways clear are just three easy fixes. For expert advice on stopping snoring, we spoke to Dr. Chelsea Perry, a doctor of dental sleep medicine and snoring specialist.

Here, we outline how to stop snoring immediately, plus explore long-term solutions to your snoring — like investing in one of the best mattresses of the year to help maintain the correct head elevation and sleep position. Plus, we also delve into when snoring can be a sign of something more serious, like sleep apnea.

Why do we snore?

Before we get into how to stop snoring, let's look at why we it happens in the first place. Snoring occurs when our airways, the nose or throat, are blocked while we sleep. This could be down to congestion or other problems including a deviated septum.

“This blockage causes the tissues in your throat to vibrate, which produces the sound of snoring," explains Dr Perry. "Factors like the anatomy of your mouth and sinuses, alcohol consumption, allergies, and even your sleep position can contribute to snoring,”

How to stop snoring immediately

There are many lifestyle changes you can make in order to stop snoring in the long term. However, these are some suggestions on how to stop you (or a partner) from snoring immediately.

1. Sleep on your side

We all have a favourite sleeping position, but this position could be causing you to snore. “Sleeping on your back can make snoring worse because it allows your tongue and soft tissues to fall to the back of your throat, partially blocking the airway,” says Perry.

So, which side can help you stop snoring immediately? “Sleeping on your side can help keep your airway open and reduce snoring. Many people find that sleeping on their left side is particularly beneficial, as it also promotes better circulation and digestion,” she adds.

If you find it too uncomfortable to sleep on your side, your mattress is likely to blame. The best mattress for side sleepers will help relieve painful pressure buildup across your shoulders, hips and knees, which means that you can sleep comfortably on your side all night long.

2. Elevate your head

Research show that elevating your head can prevent snoring immediately. One 2022 study tilted participants at either 10 degrees or 20 degrees, and both had positive effects on snoring. 22% of those who were tilted by 10 degrees stopped snoring, while a 20% incline had even better results - with 67% of people having their symptoms relieved.

So why does this have such an effect? “Raising the head of your bed or using a thicker pillow can prevent your tongue and soft tissues from obstructing your airway,” explains Dr Perry, also the founder of Sleep Solutions.

3. Use nasal strips or mouthguards

“Snoring happens when the flow of air through your mouth and nose is partially blocked while you sleep. This blockage causes the tissues in your throat to vibrate, which produces the sound of snoring,” explains Perry - and two ways to stop this are by using nasal strips or mouthguards.

Yes, they may not look sexy, but nasal strips, which are placed along the bridge of your nose are said to help snoring as they help to open your nasal passageways and improve airflow. Mouthguards do something similar - helping to keep the jaw and tongue in place, which again can improve the airflow.

4. Stay hydrated (and clear of alcohol)

Perry explains that dryness in your throat and nasal passages can worsen snoring, so drinking plenty of water helps keep these areas moist.

“Alcohol relaxes the muscles in your throat, making it easier for your airway to collapse and produce that snoring sound. Cutting out or reducing smoking and alcohol can help reduce snoring and improve your overall sleep quality.”

Meanwhile Dr. Mark Aloia, the head of sleep and behavioral studies at Sleep Number, adds that alcohol can “depress the respiratory system and create a situation that worsens snoring.”

Long-term solutions to snoring

Losing weight: “Excessive weight in the neck can contribute to snoring,” explains Aloia, “That weight when lying down, especially on your back, can be pulled down by gravity. This can create a partially blocked airway, which can lead to snoring and even sleep apnea. Losing weight can help reduce this problem for many people.”

Addressing inflammation: From addressing allergies or intolerances, some foods can irritate the airways - so addressing anything that could inflame your airways can help to alleviate snoring.

Quit smoking: “Smoking irritates the airways and causes inflammation, which can lead to a narrowed airway and more snoring,” explains Dr. Perry.

Nasal surgery: If you’ve tried both the immediate and long-term solutions to stop your snoring, and you haven’t seen an improvement, it could be worth consulting a doctor about whether nasal surgery can help with your snoring.

When snoring is a sign of something more serious

Snoring, especially very loud snoring, could be a sign of a sleep disorder, such as sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder that causes you to partially stop breathing, meaning limited oxygen could be getting to your brain when you sleep. Other symptoms of sleep apnea incoude waking with a headache, feeling groggy and lethargic during the day despite clocking up an adequate amount of sleep.

“If you find that your sleep is often disrupted (i.e. waking up multiple times in the night) and you constantly feel groggy and overtired the next day, it may be time to seek out a sleep specialist,” advises Dr. Aloia.

He adds: “If you have a bed partner, ask them if they have ever witnessed you stop breathing at night for short periods. This breathing stop typically is followed by a snort or gasp for air.”