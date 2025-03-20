Forget the Scandi Sleep Method — 3 tricks for better sleep I recommend for bedsharing couples

The Scandinavian Sleep Method has been a viral technique among bedsharing couples due to the many sleep benefits it promises.

However, the truth is that it isn’t a magical solution to all your bedsharing problems nor is it fool-proof enough to guarantee a well-rested night’s rest.

What are the alternate options then? I decided to look into other ways bedsharing couples can get better sleep if sleeping Scandi style isn't your preference.

Here are three tricks I’ve rounded up considering all these factors so you can now enjoy a peaceful slumber without ‘sleep-divorcing’ your partner. Read on to find out more…

What is the Scandinavian Sleep Method?

Also called the two-duvet system, the Scandinavian Sleep Method is a sleep hack that is common practice in countries like Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

It refers to using two different duvets for each person.

"These might be different weights or togs, and perhaps made of entirely different materials," says Claire Davies, Certified Sleep Coach and Sleep Editor at Tom's Guide.

While getting a new duvet or comforter is cheaper than a mattress, it does not really solve the common core issues that comes with bedsharing like disruptions due to movement, overheating or differing sleep preferences.

3 tips to get better sleep if you share a bed

1. Upgrade your mattress

If you're waking up during the night because of a restless partner, then you might need more than just the Scandinavian Sleep Method. Instead, why not upgrade your mattress?

The best mattresses for couples and bed sharers are designed to absorb movements and stop the transfer of motion from one area of the bed to another.

Motion isolation can help you and your partner get an undisturbed night's sleep. The best memory foam mattresses do this very well, with the slow moving material stopping almost all motion transfer. If you prefer hybrid beds, ensure they have individually wrapped coils to stop movement from traveling.

Alternatively, if you both have different mattress preferences and that's what's keeping you awake, you can opt for a bed with adjustable firmness or even adjustable positions with a smart bed base.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Try the German bed method

Not a fan of sharing the same bed? The German Bed Method (otherwise called 'Doppelbett') is your ideal choice then.

This involves sleeping on two separate mattresses within a double bed frame. You'll be using two different pillows and bedding too which gives you a taste of sleeping separately without compromising the intimacy of lying together.

This essentially translates to creating different sleeping spaces for each person as per individual preferences. This also reduces motion transfer and the usual 'tug of war' for duvets and sheets.

Consider investing in a split queen or split king mattress for ultimate individual comfort. You will be able to choose the firmness feel of each side of the mattress, so you and your partner won't need to compromise to achieve a good night's sleep.

3. Choose the right bedding

The role of a good pillow and bedding for your sleeping style is often overlooked. When paired with a great mattress, these contribute to making you feel rested by adding the right support and comfort.

It is crucial that you always pick one of the best pillows for your body type and sleeping position. Just like how there is no 'one' mattress which suits all, it's quite normal if you want a pillow different from what your partner uses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Temperature regulation is another aspect which you need to consider when sharing a bed. If you're someone who is prone to sleep hot, especially when you're lying next to your partner, choosing breathable bedding is essential.

Materials like wool, cotton and bamboo are great options as they wick moisture away and allow airflow through the bedding.

You can also find zip-up duvets or blankets made to suit couples with different sleeping styles. For example, the Eve Wunderflex duvet is designed in a way in which you can mix and match the layers according to your comfort.