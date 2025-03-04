Cloud 9 releases AI-developed pillow for unparalleled support for all sleepers — and it's already $20 off

The rapid advancement of AI is creeping into every facet of our daily lives — including our pillows.



Cloud 9 Pillows & More has unveiled an AI-developed pillow that promises personalized comfort and unparalleled support for all sleeping styles.

Thanks to AI-driven research, Cloud 9 Pillows and More claims their new pillow combines the key features of all of the best pillows on the market today.



This includes soothing neck support and healthy spinal alignment, plus breathable materials for a cool night's sleep. Let's take a closer look at the pillow's specs...

Cloud 9 Pillow: from $85 from $65 at Cloud 9 Pillows and More

You can now get the Cloud 9 pillow at $20 off as part of the introductory offer which lowers the price of a queen size from $85 to $65 while a king is priced at $75 (was $95). Other benefits include a 90-night satisfaction guarantee and free shipping anywhere in the US.

What is the Cloud 9 Pillow?

The Cloud 9 Pillow is one of the first few bedding products to have the tagline of being designed with the help of AI technology.

This means that AI was used in analyzing thousands of sleep patterns, user reviews and ergonomic studies to narrow down the key features people look for in a comfortable pillow: adjustability, pressure relief, cooling technology and hypoallergenic materials.

"Our goal was to create the ideal pillow, not just guess at it," said Bob Collins, CEO and founder of Cloud 9 Pillows & More.

(Image credit: Cloud 9 Pillows and More)

The pillow boasts adjustable fill, temperature regulating materials and a soft hypoallergenic cover.

"A pillow plays a vital role in how well you sleep and with the help of AI technology, I am proud to say all of the top pillow features people yearn for are built into every Cloud 9 Pillow,” added Collins.

The Cloud 9 essentially is made of Cloudcomfort Fill, a specialized CertiPUR-US certified shredded memory foam blend which conforms to your shape and gently cradles your head to have a soft, yet supportive sleep.

It comes encased in a soft bamboo blended quilted cover which is known to wick away moisture and be naturally cooling and breathable.

You can adjust both the loft and firmness of your Cloud 9 Pillow by removing the fill making it ideal for side, back and stomach sleepers.

Cloud 9 Pillow: Price and benefits

(Image credit: Cloud 9 Pillows and More)

The Cloud 9 Pillow retails at $85 for a queen and $95 for a king size. This price bracket let's it sit in a mid-range compared to the more plush luxury pillow options in the market like the Saatva Latex or Purple Harmony.

You can now find that the Cloud 9 is currently $20 off at Cloud 9 Pillows and More for a single pillow which drops the MSRP of a queen from $85 to $65 while a king is now $75.

This also includes a 90-night guarantee and fast shipping which means you can try out the Cloud 9 Pillow stress free and see if it delivers a perfect peaceful slumber as it promises.