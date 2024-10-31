Hoka early Black Friday deals — 11 running shoe and apparel sales I’d buy now from $12

Early Black Friday deals have already started and those waiting to capitalize on the discounts across Hoka’s range of running shoes and apparel will be well rewarded.

Hoka makes some of the best running shoes available, and the Black Friday deals this year actually include one of my favorite new shoes of 2024 in the Hoka Mach 6, which is reduced from $140 to $111, as well as popular models like the Clifton 9 and Bondi 8.

If you’re not looking for shoes, no problem. There are also deals available on Hoka running apparel, including some very comfortable running socks that have been reduced to just $12, and a lightweight running jacket I’ve been using on my own runs of late that’s $65 down from $118.

The shoes and apparently in the sale are going fast, with only a few sizes available left with some models, so waste no time in checking out the Hoka early Black Friday deals below.

The Best Hoka early Black Friday deals

Apparel

Lifestyle Athletic Crew Sock: was $18 now $12 @ Hoka

You can never have too many great running socks, especially when they're reduced by 33%. The Hoka Lifestyle Athletic Crew socks is available in a range of colors and all sizes in the early Black Friday sale, so you can stock up for the year of training ahead of you.

Logo Visor: was $22 now $14 @ Hoka

The visor is one of the more underrated pieces of sports headwear you can get. Shield your eyes from the sun while keeping the wind in your hair, what's not to like? This Hoka visor is available in orange and pink, with all sizes still going in the sale.

Hoka Sunrise Gpx LS Tee: was $46 now $29 @ Hoka

This stylish unisex cotton tee has a sunrise graphic on the back and can be worn during or outside of your training. The larger sizes of the tee have already sold out, but it's still available in XXS-M.



½ Zip Top: was $88 now $69 @ Hoka

Both the women's and men's 1/2 Zip Top are available in black in Hoka's sale, and the women's top is also reduced in the blue color. This cozy but breathable running top is great for training in cooler conditions thanks the fleecy lining on the inside.

Shoes

Ora Recovery Slides: was $60 now $47 @ REI

What you wear on your feet after your training is almost as important as what you wear during, and these comfortable slides will help your body to recover. They're ideal for after races and for traveling particular, and several colors and a wide range of sizes are available in the REI sale.

Hoka Speedgoat 5: was $115 now $107 @ REI

If you need a versatile trail shoe that can handle pretty much any terrain and runs of any length, the Hoka Speedgoat is always a good option. The Hoka Speedgoat 6 recently came out and is my top trail shoe of 2024, but the Speedgoat 5 is very nearly as good and heavily reduced at REI right, with the men's and women's shoe included in the sale.



Hoka Mach 6: was $140 now $111 @ Hoka

Only one color of the Mach 6 is on sale for the women’s and men’s shoe, so you'd be smart to move fast to secure this deal on one of my favorite running shoes. It's a versatile and lightweight shoe that has enough cushioning for easy runs but a fast ride for interval sessions and even races.

Hoka Challenger 7: was $145 now $115 @ Hoka

One color of the men's Challenger 7 is reduced in the Hoka sale, with a good range of sizes still available. It's a comfortable all-terrain running shoe that I used to train on the road and light trails, and even for several runs in deep snow, with its outsole always delivering reliable grip.

Hoka Zinal 2: was $160 now $128 @ Hoka

This reduced price is only available on the women's Zinal 2, with a wide range of sizes still going. The Zinal 2 is a lightweight and agile trail-running shoe that's great for races and other fast runs on the trails.