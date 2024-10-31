Hoka early Black Friday deals — 11 running shoe and apparel sales I’d buy now from $12
Don’t miss these deals on Hoka sneakers and kit
Early Black Friday deals have already started and those waiting to capitalize on the discounts across Hoka’s range of running shoes and apparel will be well rewarded.
Hoka makes some of the best running shoes available, and the Black Friday deals this year actually include one of my favorite new shoes of 2024 in the Hoka Mach 6, which is reduced from $140 to $111, as well as popular models like the Clifton 9 and Bondi 8.
If you’re not looking for shoes, no problem. There are also deals available on Hoka running apparel, including some very comfortable running socks that have been reduced to just $12, and a lightweight running jacket I’ve been using on my own runs of late that’s $65 down from $118.
The shoes and apparently in the sale are going fast, with only a few sizes available left with some models, so waste no time in checking out the Hoka early Black Friday deals below.
Hoka Deals - Quick links
The Best Hoka early Black Friday deals
Apparel
Lifestyle Athletic Crew Sock: was $18 now $12 @ Hoka
You can never have too many great running socks, especially when they're reduced by 33%. The Hoka Lifestyle Athletic Crew socks is available in a range of colors and all sizes in the early Black Friday sale, so you can stock up for the year of training ahead of you.
Logo Visor: was $22 now $14 @ Hoka
The visor is one of the more underrated pieces of sports headwear you can get. Shield your eyes from the sun while keeping the wind in your hair, what's not to like? This Hoka visor is available in orange and pink, with all sizes still going in the sale.
Hoka Sunrise Gpx LS Tee: was $46 now $29 @ Hoka
This stylish unisex cotton tee has a sunrise graphic on the back and can be worn during or outside of your training. The larger sizes of the tee have already sold out, but it's still available in XXS-M.
½ Zip Top: was $88 now $69 @ Hoka
Both the women's and men's 1/2 Zip Top are available in black in Hoka's sale, and the women's top is also reduced in the blue color. This cozy but breathable running top is great for training in cooler conditions thanks the fleecy lining on the inside.
Skyflow Jacket: was $118 now $65 @ Hoka
This lightweight packable jacket is the perfect layer for changeable conditions in autumn and spring, helping to keep you warm without overheating during workouts. The women's jacket is also reduced to $65 in the sale.
Shoes
Ora Recovery Slides: was $60 now $47 @ REI
What you wear on your feet after your training is almost as important as what you wear during, and these comfortable slides will help your body to recover. They're ideal for after races and for traveling particular, and several colors and a wide range of sizes are available in the REI sale.
Hoka Speedgoat 5: was $115 now $107 @ REI
If you need a versatile trail shoe that can handle pretty much any terrain and runs of any length, the Hoka Speedgoat is always a good option. The Hoka Speedgoat 6 recently came out and is my top trail shoe of 2024, but the Speedgoat 5 is very nearly as good and heavily reduced at REI right, with the men's and women's shoe included in the sale.
Hoka Mach 6: was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
Only one color of the Mach 6 is on sale for the women’s and men’s shoe, so you'd be smart to move fast to secure this deal on one of my favorite running shoes. It's a versatile and lightweight shoe that has enough cushioning for easy runs but a fast ride for interval sessions and even races.
Hoka Challenger 7: was $145 now $115 @ Hoka
One color of the men's Challenger 7 is reduced in the Hoka sale, with a good range of sizes still available. It's a comfortable all-terrain running shoe that I used to train on the road and light trails, and even for several runs in deep snow, with its outsole always delivering reliable grip.
Hoka Zinal 2: was $160 now $128 @ Hoka
This reduced price is only available on the women's Zinal 2, with a wide range of sizes still going. The Zinal 2 is a lightweight and agile trail-running shoe that's great for races and other fast runs on the trails.
Hoka Stinson 7: was $170 now $135 @ Hoka
Both the men’s and women’s Stinson 7 are heavily reduced in the white / evening primrose color of the shoe. The Stinson puts comfort first with a very cushioned design, and its outsole grips well for both road and light trail running.
Nick Harris-fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon.
He runs 50-80 miles a week and races regularly with his club, which gives him a lot of opportunity to test out running gear: he has tested and reviewed hundreds of pairs of running shoes, as well as fitness trackers, running watches, sports headphones, treadmills, and all manner of other kit. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.