17 must-buy deals in the Hoka Black Friday sale — starting at just $12

The Black Friday deals have now begun in earnest and there are discounts available across Hoka's range of running shoes and apparel. Some of the best running shoes we've tested are included in the deals, and those shoes are selling fast with only a few sizes left in some of the most popular models.
Along with checking Hoka's own sale for deals, we've scoured third-party retailers for the standout discounts on the brand's products. Don't delay in checking out the deals below to make sure you don't miss out, and if you're looking for new kicks and aren't tied to Hoka, make sure to check out our round-up of the best running shoe deals available.
The Best Hoka early Black Friday deals
Apparel
Lifestyle Athletic Crew Sock: was $18 now $9 @ Hoka
You can never have too many great running socks, especially when they're reduced by as much as 50%. The Hoka Lifestyle Athletic Crew socks is available in a range of colors and all sizes in the early Black Friday sale, so you can stock up for the year of training ahead of you.
Logo Visor: was $22 now $14 @ Hoka
The visor is one of the more underrated pieces of sports headwear you can get. Shield your eyes from the sun while keeping the wind in your hair, what's not to like? This Hoka visor is available in orange and pink, with all sizes still going in the sale.
ColdSnap Fleece Beanie: was $28 now $19 @ Hoka
Hoka's ColdSnap Beanie is made with runners in mind, featuring a ponytail-friendly design and ample ear coverage for optimal warmth. It's also breathable and moisture-wicking, so your head won't start to overheat as you get into your run.
Airolite Run Gloves: was $34 now $19 @ Hoka
There are two colors of the Airolite gloves included in the Hoka sale, with the bigger discount being on the pink mitts. I'd stretch to $24 for the nicer blue-green color myself, but either way you'll be getting a great set of gloves to keep your hands warm during your winter runs.
Sunrise Gpx LS Tee: was $46 now $29 @ Hoka
This stylish unisex cotton tee has a sunrise graphic on the back and can be worn during or outside of your training. The larger sizes of the tee have already sold out, but it's still available in XXS-M.
Women's Global Singlet: was $65 now $39 @ Running Warehouse
This lightweight and colorful singlet is great for racing or training runs in hot weather, and it's available in XS, SM and MD sizes in the Running Warehouse sale. If you prefer a crop, then you can get the Hoka Global Crop for just $19 in the sale, though only the XS size is left.
Hip Pack 2.5L: was $58 now $44 @ Hoka
This handy hip pack will swallow everything you need to carry with you on long runs, including nutrition, drinks and essentials like keys and your phone. It's available in two colors in the Hoka sale, pink and beige, and has an adjustable strap so one size fits all.
Skyflow Jacket: was $118 now $64 @ Hoka
This lightweight packable jacket is the perfect layer for changeable conditions in autumn and spring, helping to keep you warm without overheating during workouts. The women's jacket is also reduced to $65 in the sale.
½ Zip Top: was $88 now $69 @ Hoka
Both the women's and men's 1/2 Zip Top are available in black in Hoka's sale, and the women's top is also reduced in the blue color. This cozy but breathable running top is great for training in cooler conditions thanks the fleecy lining on the inside.
Shoes
Ora Recovery Slides: was $60 now $47 @ REI
What you wear on your feet after your training is almost as important as what you wear during, and these comfortable slides will help your body to recover. They're ideal for after races and for traveling particular, and several colors and a wide range of sizes are available in the REI sale.
Challenger 7: was $145 now $115 @ Hoka
One color of the men's Challenger 7 is reduced in the Hoka sale, with a good range of sizes still available. It's a comfortable all-terrain running shoe that I used to train on the road and light trails, and even for several runs in deep snow, with its outsole always delivering reliable grip.
Arahi 7: was $145 now $115 @ Hoka
The Arahi 7 is a stability shoe that offers extra support for runners who overpronate, which means your foot rolls excessively inwards when it lands. It’s a comfortable shoe built to handle a lot of training miles, and the men’s shoe is also available in the sale.
Transport: was $150 now $119 @ Hoka
The Transport is a walking or light hiking shoe that offers Hoka's usual comfortable midsole as well as a Vibram outsole to ensure reliable grip. The women's and men's Transport are both available in the sale in one color, with a wide range of sizes still going.
Bondi 8: was $165 now $131 @ Hoka
The Hoka Bondi 8 is a very cushioned running shoe that's ideal for new runners looking for a protective shoe for their first steps in the sport. The women's and men's Bondi 8 are both reduced in a wide range of colors and sizes.
Clifton LS (All Gender): was $175 now $139 @ Hoka
The Clifton LS is the lifestyle version of Hoka's popular Clifton running shoe. It's made for your days off from training when you still want to rock that sporty look. They're street-ready thanks to their pebbled leather, textured suede and streamlined laces.
Tecton X2: was $225 now $180 @ Hoka
The Tecton X2 is a carbon plate trail-racing shoe, hence the high price even in the sale. For that money you are getting a lightweight but protective shoe that's ideal for ultramarathons in particular. One color of the men's shoe is reduced in the sale, while four colors of the women's are available.
