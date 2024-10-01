What is a DreamCloud memory foam mattress and which should you buy?

DreamCloud has carved out a reputation for delivering superior comfort and pressure relief through their collection of competitively-priced hybrid and memory foam mattresses. While the DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress has earned itself a place in our best mattress guide for all body types and sleepers, there is more to the brand that its award-winning hybrids.



DreamCloud's range of beds consists of three luxury mattresses, all of which are available in both hybrid and memory foam versions. Here, we'll take a closer look at their memory foam variants; the DreamCloud Memory Foam Mattress, DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam Mattress and the DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam Mattress.



If you are shopping for a new bed, timing your purchase to coincide with a mattress sale is an excellent way to get the bed of your dreams at a discounted price. But first, let’s take a closer look at the DreamCloud Memory Foam mattresses to establish which one best suits your sleep needs.

What is a DreamCloud memory foam mattress?

DreamCloud boast high-quality beds at fiercely competitive prices

Evergreen sales take up to 50% off MSRPs

There are three DreamCloud memory foam mattresses to choose from

There are three memory foam mattresses within DreamCloud's impressive sleep suite. First up, we have the DreamCloud Memory Foam Mattress. This is the brand’s signature and entry-level model. It is made up of seven layers and stands at 12 inches tall.



Next, we have the DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam. Like the original DreamCloud, it comprises of seven layers but is slightly taller at 13 inches. Then we have the DreamCloud Premier Rest, which, at 14 inches tall, includes a deeper additional gel memory foam and thicker transition layers.



All three mattresses come with a cashmere blend cover and all three are discounted by up to 50%, thanks to an evergreen DreamCloud mattress sale. It's worth noting that you'll pay up to $200 more for a DreamCloud memory foam mattress than you will for a DreamCloud hybrid, which is unusual. Hybrid mattresses usually command a higher price tag than memory foam mattresses, due to their more complex build.

What is a DreamCloud memory foam mattress like to sleep on?

DreamCloud memory foam mattresses range between 12 -14 inches tall

All three mattresses boast soothing pressure relief

The DreamCloud Premier Rest boasts a plush Euro Top cover

Like the best memory foam mattresses, DreamCloud's memory foam mattresses provide soothing pressure relief and reliable motion isolation, thanks to the dense structure of the foams.



Comfort-wise, DreamCloud memory foam mattresses range from medium firm to firm, which means they cater to all sleep types. However, the DreamCloud Premier Rest, the brand's top of the range model, boasts a plush Euro Top cover, which is a deep layer of padding that sits within the cover of the mattress. This additional cushioning will provides pressure relief for all sleep positions, including side sleepers.

There's also a increase in the depth of the transition layer, jumping for 1 to 2 inches deep. This increase helps promote proper spinal alignment, which is great news for anyone who is prone to back pain.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

The DreamCloud Premier sits in the middle of DreamCloud's pricing structure. Like the other two mattresses, the Premier comes with a cashmere blend for comfort. As well as adding a touch of luxury, its natural fibers increase the bed's overall breathability, helping to wick away heat and moisture.

Like the original DreamCloud, this is followed by a quilted gel memory foam layer, a quilted supportive foam layer, and therapeutic gel memory foam layer for pressure relief and body contouring.



The main difference between the original DreamCloud and the DreamCloud Premier is the Premier's thicker memory foam layer. If you're torn between the two and are seeking a typical memory foam hug, you'll be better off paying the extra for the Premier.

All three memory foam mattresses come with an 8 inch foam base layer designed to provide extra support and excellent stability.





Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How much does the DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress cost?

DreamCloud memory foam mattress cost up to $200 more than hybrid models

Evergreen sales slash up to 50% off MSRPs

You'll get a 365 night sleep trial and lifetime warranty

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

DreamCloud offers crafted comfort at highly competitive prices, and that's before you factor in the up-to 50% off evergreen sale. This discount brings the price of a queen size DreamCloud Memory Foam Mattress down to $765 (was $1,563).



As the DreamCloud mattresses increase in spec, so do their prices. You can buy a queen size DreamCloud Premier for $1,049 (was $2,286) and a queen size DreamCloud Premier Rest for $1,399 (was $3,214). This means that the DreamCloud Premier Rest is almost double the price of the signature model.



As with all DreamCloud mattresses, purchase comes with industry-leading benefits. You'll get a 365 night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty, plus free shipping and hassle free DreamCloud returns. All DreamCloud mattresses are available in seven sizes, ranging from twin to split king.

When is the best time to buy a DreamCloud memory foam mattress?

Evergreen sales knocks up to 50% off all mattresses

Time-limited flash sales tend to fall outside of major sale events

Timing purchase to coincide with major sale events doesn't guarantee best price

While most mattress brands roll out their deepest savings during major sale events, such as the upcoming Amazon Prime Day mattress sales, DreamCloud like to do things a bit differently. For much of this year, DreamCloud's 50% off evergreen sale has held steady.



That typically means that any time is a great time to invest in a DreamCloud mattress. However, DreamCloud has been known to drop a flash sale out of left field. For example, we recently saw a discount of $100 off all memory foam mattresses in addition to the 50% off sale. That meant that for a limited time a queen size DreamCloud memory foam mattress cost the same as a hybrid.

Should you buy a DreamCloud memory foam mattress?

Buy a DreamCloud memory foam mattress if...

✅ You want hotel-levels of luxury at a mid-range price: The signature DreamCloud Memory Foam Mattress costs just $765 (was $1,387) for a queen, which is an incredible price on such a well-made bed.

✅ You want a decent sleep trial: All three memory foam mattresses within DreamCloud offer a lengthy 365 night sleep trial, which is more than three times the industry standard.

✅ You experience back pain: Regardless of your sleep position, the adaptive and contouring medium-firm memory foam of the DreamCloud Premier Rest provides enhanced lumbar support and encourages proper spine alignment.

Don’t buy the DreamCloud memory foam mattress if…

❌ You want adjustable firmness: DreamCloud offers one level of firmness for all three of their memory foam mattresses. If customizable firmness is important to you, we'd recommend opting for the Saatva Classic instead, which comes in three different tensions.

❌ You shift positions through the night: Memory foam mattresses envelop you in a typical 'memory foam hug'. If you like to shift positions throughout the night, you might prefer the responsive feel of a hybrid mattress instead, which makes moving around easier.

❌ You're a hot sleeper: Memory foam mattresses lack the natural airflow that hybrid mattresses provide and, as a result, can be prone to trapping heat. If you're looking for an all-foam mattress with cooling credentials, we'd recommend the Nectar Premier Copper instead.

Today's top 3 DreamCloud memory foam mattress deals

1. DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress: was from $934 now $299 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Memeory Foam Mattress is the brand's signature mattress. It's boasts a 12 inch profile, 7 layers of premium material, including a cashmere blend cover. DreamCloud rate is as 6.5 out of 10 for firmness, placing it in the medium-firm category. Back sleepers in particular will appreciate the layer of therapeutic gel-infused memory foam for enhanced lumbar support. Mattress purchase comes with a 365 night sleep trial and lifetime warranty.

2. DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam Mattress: was from $1,480 now $749 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Premier is the brand's middle child, sitting between the original DreamCloud and the DreamCloud Premier Rest. For the price hike, you'll get an extra inch of memory foam for increased cushioning and body contouring. Today's evergreen 50% off sale brings the price of a queen down to $1,049 (was $2,286). You'll get a 365 night sleep trial and lifetime warranty.