What is a DreamCloud mattress and which should you buy?

DreamCloud is an award-winning mattress brand best known for its range of affordable luxury hybrid and memory foam mattresses. But what makes a DreamCloud mattress so great and which one should you buy?

The DreamCloud hybrid ranks highly on our best mattress guide, thanks to it build quality, comfort levels and affordable price point. However, DreamCloud's impressive sleep suite consists of three luxury mattresses; the DreamCloud, DreamCloud Premier and DreamCloud Premier Rest, all of which are available in both hybrid and memory foam versions.

In addition to high-quality materials, affordable prices and combination of comfort and support, DreamCloud also offer a generous benefits. These include a 365 night sleep trial, free shipping and returns. Whether you're ready to invest in a new luxury mattress now, or are just doing your research ahead of the Labor Day mattress sales, we'll break down what sets a DreamCloud mattress apart and which bed is best for you.

What is a DreamCloud mattress

DreamCloud synonymous with hotel-quality comfort at an affordable price

The DreamCloud hybrid is an excellent substitute to the Saatva Classic, our top mattress choice overall

Evergreen sales slash up to 50% off MSRPs

DreamCloud are owned by Resident Home, the same parent company that owns Nectar Sleep. They launched with their flagship model, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, which we deem to be one of the best hybrid mattresses on the market. They have since added two mattresses to their mattress lineup, the DreamCloud Premier and the DreamCloud Premier Rest, all of which are available as a hybrid and memory foam version.

The DreamCloud hybrids bring together the contouring comfort of memory foam with the responsiveness and support of coils to create one of the most comfortable sleep surfaces for most types of sleeper. DreamCloud employ premium materials, including a cashmere blend cover, for a luxurious feel. Gel-infused memory foam provides cooling and contouring, high-quality foam layers for stability and individually wrapped coils offer targeted support and motion isolation.

This quality is delivered at an incredibly competitive price, which we will expand on further below. Thanks to generous evergreen DreamCloud sales this means you can enjoy a high-end luxury hybrid at home for an affordable price.

What is the DreamCloud like to sleep on?

Dreamcloud mattresses range from 12-14” in height

All three mattresses have cooling properties

We rate the DreamCloud as 8/10 for firmness

The official rating from DreamCloud is that their mattresses offer a medium firmness, which means that they will suit a wide range of sleeper. However, during our DreamCloud mattress review, our lead tester felt that the bed was closer to an 8/10 for firmness, which places it in the firm category. While this means it may be too firm for some side sleepers, back and stomach sleepers will appreciate its firm sleep surface.

At 12” in height, The DreamCloud is made up of 8 layers which include a cashmere quilted top cover, 2” of therapeutic gel memory foam, 1” of dynamic transitional layer which helps with spinal support and then 8” of individually wrapped coils.

The DreamCloud Premier is a little deeper at 13” and still has 8 layers, with the extra inch being added to the therapeutic foam layer. During the DreamCloud Premier mattress review our tester found this mattress was a little softer than the original and placed it at around 7 out of 10 for firmness making it the ideal choice for side, back and stomach sleepers.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

The DreamCloud Premier Rest is the thickest, most luxurious and plushest of the three mattresses, making it an excellent choice for those who sleep on their sides. This is partly down to the cashmere, quilted Euro Top cover and 4” therapeutic gel memory foam layer for adaptive support. Plus, an extra inch of the Dynamic transition later.

All three of these mattresses are breathable and cool and with the 8” layer of individually wrapped coils there’s plenty of room for airflow and to dissipate any heat that forms overnight. Each mattress is infused with cooling gel that’s used to help regulate the temperatures. The level of this goes up according to the type of mattress you buy.



The DreamCloud has a single action cooling, the DreamCloud Premier has a double and the Premier Rest has triple. If you’re a very hot sleeper then the Premier Rest is a good option although all three will ensure you don’t overheat. The edge support on each of these mattresses is also exceptional, this is down to the great permitter support.

How much does the DreamCloud cost?

DreamCloud's entry-level mattress starts at $1,483 at full MSRP

Evergreen DreamCloud sales takes up to 50% off

DreamCloud offers a generous sleep trial and lifetime warranty

DreamCloud offer competitive prices on hotel-quality mattresses. However, an evergreen 50% discount brings these price down further. This brings the starting price of the DreamCloud Hybrid down to $419 from $1,013, which is incredible value for money.

The DreamCloud Premier is slightly more expensive but still excellent value with prices starting at $1,116 MSRP for a twin. However, the sale brings a queen down to $949 (was $2,017). The Premier Rest is the most expensive bed in DreamCloud's lineup of beds. Prices start at $1,140 MSRP for a twin, but comes down to $949 in the sale.

Pricewise, there is a considerable jump from The DreamCloud to the DreamCloud Premier Rest. However, compared to other luxury hybrid mattresses on the market, such as the Saatva Classic (which currently costs $1,795 from $2,095 for a queen) or the Helix Midnight Luxe queen (which is currently costs priced at $1,780 from $2,373 for a queen), it’s excellent value.

You also get some good perks along with the DreamCloud luxury mattress range. There’s a very generous 365-night sleep trial plus a lifetime warranty, which means you have plenty of time to establish if this bed is best for you. You also get free, fast shipping and free returns.

When is the best time to buy a DreamCloud mattress

An evergreen DreamCloud sale takes up to 50% off

We don't expect to see prices drop during Labor Day

DreamCloud have also discounted their bedding bundles

You'll never have to pay full MSRP for one of their mattresses, with evergreen sales bouncing between 40-50% throughout the year. We used to see the higher 50% discount applied during major sales events such as Black Friday, 4th of July mattress sales , Memorial Day and the upcoming Labor Day sales.

However, the current 50% off sale is the same discount we've seen since Presidents' Day in February, and has held steady since. As a result, we don't expect to see prices come down any further, despite sale-season being on the horizon.

Unlike some other brands, DreamCloud don’t often give away free bedding bundles. But they do have their bedding offer, which brings a cooling pillow, sheet set and mattress protector down to $149 from up to $599, which is excellent value.

Should you buy a DreamCloud mattress?

Buy a DreamCloud mattress if…

✅ You want a luxury hybrid at an affordable price: Whether you’re on a budget or not, if you’re looking for a mattress that will feel like a luxury bed then there is a price for everyone.

✅ You want a good sleep trial and warranty: DreamCloud offer a 365-night sleep trial which is plenty of time to determine whether this mattress is the best one for you. You also get a lifetime warranty giving you peace of mind for the entire lifespan of your bed.

✅ You sleep hot: DreamCloud incorporates cooling features including gel-infused memory foam and a breathable coil system in to all three of their luxury hybrid mattresses making them the ideal choice for hot sleepers.

Don’t buy a DreamCloud mattress if…

❌ You like a soft bed: All DreamCloud mattresses are medium to medium-firm but our tester found that these mattresses were firmer than advertised so if you like a super soft mattress, then DreamCloud isn’t for you.

❌ You don’t want to wait: The DreamCloud is a mattress in a box so you will have to wait for it to expand fully before sleeping on it. You’ll also have to deal with some off-gassing although this will disappear after a few days.

❌ You have a very restless partner: The DreamCloud does a good job of isolating motion but if you’re a really light sleeper and you get awoken by even the slightest movement then you could be better off looking at one of DreamCloud’s all-foam mattresses as despite the coils being individually wrapped, there will still be some movement felt.

Today's top 3 DreamCloud mattresses deals

1. The DreamCloud mattress: was from $1,103 now $419 at DreamCloud

If you want the comfiest bed at the most affordable price then the original DreamCloud mattress is the perfect choice. This mattress ranks highly in our best hybrid mattress guide thanks to its medium-firm support and exceptional pressure-relieving qualities. Side sleepers may find this mattress a little too firm for their needs but back and stomach sleepers will be in their element. This mattress is currently at 50% off thanks to the latest sale bringing the cost of a queen down to just $665. This mattress comes in a range of sizes from twin to split king.

2. The DreamCloud Premier: was from $1,116 now $649 at DreamCloud

If you’re looking for a little more luxury then upgrading to the DreamCloud Premier makes perfect sense. This mattress has all the same features as The DreamCloud but with an extra inch of therapeutic gel memory foam layer, this will conform to your curves and provide great pressure relief. This mattress is perfect for side sleepers who want that contouring comfort but also need a bit of extra support which you’ll get from the springs but back and combination sleepers will also find it a comfy sleep. Right now you can get 50% off a queen bringing the cost down to just $949 down from the original MSRP of $2,017.