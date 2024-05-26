Tempur-Pedic’s top cooling mattress is up to $2,999 off for Memorial Day — just in time for another hot summer

Tempur-Pedic mattresses don't go on sale regularly as other brands, so when they are discounted, I sit up and take notice – especially when it's a markdown as steep as this one. Just in time for the unofficial start of summer (Memorial Day), you can bring home a 2023 Tempur-Breeze LuxeBreeze for up to $2,999 off at Tempur-Pedic. That drops the price of a queen LuxeBreeze to $3,839.40 (was $5,499). Plus, Tempur-Pedic includes $300 worth of bedding accessories; just add code 300FREE at checkout.

I’m a big fan of Tempur-Pedic mattresses. Whenever I’ve slept on them, I’ve found that they help with my tossing and turning due to Tempur Material's ability to evenly absorb pressure points. The LuxeBreeze is a cooling model that's designed to draw heat away from your body all night long. If memory foam is typically stifling for you, that won't be the case here. The LuxeBreeze is considered one of the best mattresses for hot sleepers out there.

One caveat: since this is a closeout, that means you can't return it. On the other hand, you'll still get a 10-year warranty and free White Glove Delivery. While this is an incredible offer on a Tempur-Pedic cooling mattress, you can browse our general Memorial Day mattress sales guide if your budget runs a little smaller.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze LuxeBreeze mattress Was: From $4,999

Now: From $1,499.70

Saving: Up to $2,999



Summary: If you’re the kind of person who overheats in the night, then a cooling mattress is the way forward. The Tempur-Pedic LuxeBreeze comes in either a soft or firm bed feel and boasts a cool-to-the-touch SmartClimate cover (which is removable), a layer of Tempur PureCool phase-change material to absorb heat, and a Tempur-CM+ comfort layer to cycle heat and humidity out of the mattress. There's also a ventilated Tempur-APR material exclusive to this mode for extra airflow and pressure relief. Note that if you prefer a hybrid, you can opt for the ProBreeze (on sale from $2,799.30). It only comes in one firmness (medium) and doesn't include the Tempur Ventilated APR layer. Instead, it adds a bed of over 1,000 spring coils, which will be helpful for airflow in its own right. Price history: Tempur-Pedic usually takes part in the major retail events that occur throughout the year, so if you don't buy now, you'll be waiting until at least the 4th of July for another one to come back around. This closeout deal is one we've seen before, but since this is a discontinued model, it may not be long before it's gone for good. For a Tempur cooling mattress, it's an outstanding deal...as long as you're okay with not being able to return it. Benefits: Free White Glove Delivery | 10-year warranty

