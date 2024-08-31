Should you buy a Nectar mattress in the Labor Day sales? I'm a mattress tester, here's what I think

Nectar mattresses have a deservedly good reputation, with the brand producing a range of comfortable and affordable beds. But are they the right fit for you and, more importantly, is Labor Day a good time to snap one up? Well, with up to 63% off its mattress range, and 50% off bundles at Nectar, we thin so. Let’s look at the brand’s mattresses more closely

Nectar's Classic Memory Foam mattress is our top memory foam pick in this year's best mattress round up, but the brand also makes a selection of hybrids. So, with plenty of options to choose from, I think there’s a Nectar mattress out there to suit most sleepers.

With many of the Labor Day mattress sales in full swing, you don’t have to wait until September 2nd to take advantage of good deals. . In this guide I’ll tell you all you need to know about the company's mattresses, pulling back the covers to take a closer look at their feel and structure.

Top Nectar mattresses to buy this Labor Day

Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress: from $934 now $349 at Nectar

The Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress offers a light contouring ‘hug’ that alleviates pressure points and is particularly suited to side and back sleepers. The all-foam mattress is an affordable pick that’s always reasonably priced thanks to the permanent discounts on offer. It also offers impressive temperature regulation, particularly considering that it's all-foam and contains memory foam, which normally tend to sleep quite hot. Our testers for the Nectar mattress review felt comfortable throughout the night, maintaining a neutral feel. The current Labor Day sales reduce a queen to $649 from a MSRP of $1,387.

Nectar Classic Hybrid mattress: from $1,013 now $499 at Nectar

The Nectar Classic Hybrid is a spring and foam alternative to the Nectar Classic. It uses the same basic design but adds in coils for some bounce and movement. It’s particularly suited to back and combination sleepers who’ll want to be able to change position easily through the night. The Classic Hybrid uses contouring foam and edge-to-edge coils that give sleepers plenty of room to spread out. A queen size mattress is currently reduced to $799 from a MSRP of $1,483.

Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress: from $1,116 now $799 at Nectar

The Premier Hybrid sits in the middle of Nectar’s hybrid range, offering enhanced support to reduce aches and pains. There’s double the amount of therapeutic memory foam for more pressure relief, along with the supportive coils you’ll find in the Classic Hybrid. Again, this is well suited to back and combination sleepers and Nectar says that it offers twice as much cooling as the standard Classic Hybrid, making it one of the best cooling mattresses out there. This is a more expensive mattress, and a queen is currently reduced to $1,099 from its MSRP of $2,017.

What is a Nectar mattress?

Small range of all-foam and hybrid models

Foam sleeps impressively cool

Designs to suit a wide range of sleepers

Nectar is part of Resident, one of the USA's biggest mattress companies. Resident also produces DreamCloud, Siena and Awara mattresses. Nectar launched in 2016 with the Nectar Memory Foam mattress, now renamed the Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress. This all-foam bed has consistently topped our list of the best memory foam mattresses on the market, offering a gentle memory foam ‘hug’ alongside plenty of support and cushioning.

Nectar has now expanded its range to offer three all-foam options, along with three hybrid mattresses. Each comes in a Classic, Premier and Luxe version, with improved pressure relief and cooling as you move up the range.

What is a Nectar mattress like to sleep on?

Nectar rates its mattresses as medium firm (6.5/10)

Excellent support and pressure relief

Memory foam offers gentle sinkage that isn’t too encompassing

Nectar mattresses are all rated as medium firm, meaning they offer an ideal combination of cushioning and support for the vast majority of sleepers. Although the memory foam in the mattresses offers plenty of cushioning, there’s not the pronounced ‘hug’ you might find elsewhere.

Instead, Nectar's mattresses offer gentle contouring that ensures your pressure points are kept well-supported and protected, preventing any pressure build up. This is particularly true for side and back sleepers. I do think that stomach sleepers and some heavier back sleepers may find the Nectar range a little soft to support them properly and keep the hips raised and aligned.

The other impressive thing about Nectar mattresses is how well they regulate temperature, even in the all-foam versions. Memory foam is notorious for trapping heat, but in our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review our testers all slept comfortably without overheating. Of course, Nectar mattresses aren’t specialist cooling beds, although Nectar says that its Luxe version does offer enhanced cooling. If you’re a really hot sleeper, I’d recommend investing in one of the best cooling mattresses instead.

How much does a Nectar mattress cost?

Black Friday is traditionally the best time to buy a new mattress...

...but Nectar’s Labor Day offers are exceptional this year

Nectar mattresses have offers on every month

In general, Black Friday at the end of November is the best time to buy a mattress, and you’ll usually see the biggest discounts around that weekend. However, the Nectar mattress Labor Day sale offers are exceptional this year, with up to 63% off mattresses.

As mentioned above, the Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress is down to $649 for a queen, which is a great price for the best memory foam mattress currently on the market. Nectar’s hybrids are also reasonably priced, with an entry level Nectar Hybrid at $799 for a queen. You can also pick up a heavily reduced price bedding bundle along with the mattress.

Nectar offers a 365-night trial with its mattresses, the company's 'forever' warranty, and free shipping to your door.

Should you buy a Nectar mattress?

Buy a Nectar mattress if…

✅ You sleep on your side or back: There’s plenty of supportive cushioning with Nectar mattresses, but the memory foam only offers a gentle ‘hug’ and you won’t feel stuck. It’s the perfect combination of comfort and support for side and back sleepers.

✅ You’re on a budget: Nectar tends to offer incredibly good value for money as its mattresses are never sold at full MSRP. You can always buy one with a decent discount.

✅ You sleep warm: If you’re a hot sleeper but still want an all-foam bed, the Nectar memory foam range does an excellent job of keeping sleepers cool. The added addition of coils in the hybrid range will help keep even more air flowing through the mattress.

Don’t buy a Nectar mattress if…

❌ You sleep on your front: Nectar mattresses are all medium firm, but the contouring of the foam means that front sleepers will find their hips dropping too far into the mattress for spinal alignment.

❌ You’re of a heavier build: Like front sleepers, heavier bodies need a firmer surface to help stop them from sinking too far into the mattress. If you are of a heavier build, consider one of the best mattresses for heavy people instead.

❌ You want a luxurious mattress: Nectar mattresses are well built and durable, but they’re not the most luxurious on the market. However, you’ll need to pay considerably more if you do want a hotel style bed.