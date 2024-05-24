I've found the best sale on Casper's cooling mattress topper — 40% off at Amazon for Memorial Day

The Casper Comfy Mattress Topper is perfect for adding both cradling comfort and cooling control to your bed, and I've found a way to get it for less thanks to Amazon's Memorial Day deal. Right now, you can get up to 40% off the Casper Comfy Mattress Topper at Amazon, with a queen down to $249.99 (MSRP:$299).

Casper is behind some of the best mattresses on the market, and the Casper Comfy Mattress Topper allows you to experience the brand's trademark comfort for a fraction of their mattresses' price. I reccomend this foam topper to side sleepers thanks to its cushioning pressure relief, while hot sleepers will be pleased with its excellent temperature regulation.

While I must warn you that buying from Amazon may not deliver the same extras as buying directly from Casper (such as Casper's 30-night sleep trial and 3-year warranty), Casper's evergreen deal only knocks 10% off, so Amazon's up to 40% off discount is one of the best Memorial Day mattress sales we've seen so far on this topper.

Casper Comfy Mattress Topper:

Was: $199

Now: from $119.99

Saving: up to $91 at Amazon

The Casper Comfy Mattress Topper is one of the best mattress toppers for side sleepers thanks to its cushioning foam that relieves pressure in the shoulders, hips, and knees. At 3 inches in height, the topper offers a plush and supportive layer of memory foam. While not a cooling mattress topper per se, the topper's perforated Airscape foam adds breathability and prevents overheating to help hot sleepers stay cool. While our Casper Comfy Mattress Topper review loved the cloud-like comfort, breathable knit cover, excellent temperature regulation, it did find it could be too plush for some back and front sleepers. Benefits: Free shipping and returns Price History: This cooling topper is only ever 10% off at Casper, so this 40% off Amazon deal isn't one to miss. While buying the Amazon deal does not include the 30-night sleep trial (plus you have to contact Amazon's customer service to request the 3-year manufacturer's warranty), this is still a great deal.

What are cooling mattress toppers?

While best cooling mattresses will prevent you from overheating at night, they do tend to be quite expensive. If you want to cool down your bed on a budget, the next best thing is a cooling topper.

Toppers are a great cost-effective way to offset the heat-trapping tendencies of a memory foam mattress as they have breathable, moisture-wicking covers to keep you dry, and are constructed from foam infused with cooling graphite, copper, and charcoal.