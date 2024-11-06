I'm a sleep writer — Birch's early Black Friday mattress topper deal is the best I've seen

If you've been searching for a mattress topper in the early Black Friday sales, I've found one of the best deals I've seen so far. Right now, you can save 25% on the Plush Organic Mattress Topper at Birch Living, with a queen down to $374.10 (was $498.79). For organic materials from a high-end brand, that's an impressive price.

If you can't get your hands on one of this year's best mattresses for your sleep needs, then the best mattress topper can make a huge difference to your bed. While memory foam is often used in bed toppers, the Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper uses eco-friendly materials such as natural latex, organic cotton and wool for a clean, breathable sleep.

The standard discount on this premium latex topper is 20% off, so this new deal is one of the best Black Friday mattress topper sales out there. We've never seen this topper with a bigger discount, making it the lowest price so far. Don't wait for Black Friday because you won't get a better deal than this — here's why.

Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper

Was from: $348.79

Now from: $261.60

Saving: Up to $155.94



Summary: The 2" Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper's natural and organic materials make this latex bed topper a great, cost-effective alternative to the best organic mattress. It features a breathable organic cotton cover to provide moisture-wicking softness, while it's body-contouring layer of natural Talalay latex provides durable and hypoallergenic plushness. Plus, a non-toxic organic wool fire retardant means this topper is free of fiberglass. Just be aware that it doesn't come with anchor straps and it's cover is spot clean only.



Price History: The standard deal on this topper is 20% off, so this 25% off deal is well worth taking advantage of. We've never seen a cheaper discount on this bed topper and we don't expect it to decrease in price any further, so there's no need to wait for the Black Friday mattress sales to purchase.



Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty | free shipping

Does latex sleep hot?

No, latex does not sleep hot. In fact, it's actually known for it's breathability. Its porous texture means that it actively lets heat dissipate through its pores for a cooler sleep. Both kinds of natural latex are cool, but in the case of Talalay vs Dunlop latex, Talalay sleeps slightly cooler thanks to having a more porous surface.

While the best memory foam mattresses provide comfort and body-contouring pressure relief, they do have a tendency to trap heat. Latex doesn't suffer from this problem, which is why some of the best hybrid mattresses feature latex instead of memory foam to add extra breathability. If you want to add a topper to your mattress but are worried it'll make your bed hotter, opt for natural latex.