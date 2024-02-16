I'm a mattress writer — this is the best Saatva Classic Presidents' Day sale online

As a mattress writer, I know how expensive luxury beds can be, especially when that comes to the number one rated luxury innerspring mattress in the world, the Saatva Classic. So I think Saatva's new Presidents' Day saving is one the to shop. Right now you can get $400 off every size of the Classic Mattress at Saatva, with a queen reduced to $1,595 (was $1,995).

I think the Saatva Classic is the best mattress of 2024 for all sleepers thanks to its deep pressure relief, excellent back support and lavish hotel vibes. The coil layers boost airflow, making this a great breathable mattress for hot sleepers, while the high-density memory foam gets the chiropractors' approval for spinal alignment and back comfort during sleep. Overall, I think the Saatva Classic really is the best choice for most sleepers right now.

Most months I see up to 15% off the Saatva Classic, with savings ranging from $200 to $350 off. Our exclusive saving gets you $400 off every size of the Classic, meaning you'll save nearly twice the amount of the smaller sizes compared to what people will save in the general monthly Saatva mattress sale.

You'll also get a one-year sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery, but keep in mind that there is a $99 fee if you change your mind. Returns fee aside, this exclusive Presidents' Day mattress sale is superb value for money and one I highly recommend.

Saatva Classic mattress by Saatva

Was: from $1,295

Now: from $895

Saving: $400 off every size at Saatva Summary: The Saatva Classic is one of the best hybrid mattresses on the market, exemplifying why hybrid beds are so popular and hyped. Its memory foam is thick and delivers great lumbar support, while its coil layers add both support and breathability for a pressure-relieving, cooling sleep. All sleeping positions are covered with the Saatva Classic thanks to its three customizable firmness levels (Plush Soft for side sleepers, Luxury Firm for back and combi sleepers, and Firm for stomach sleepers), and also comes in two heights. Couples should be mindful, though, that our Saatva Classic mattress review did find that there is some minor motion transfer, but overall the review of this fiberglass-free bed is glowing. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery Price history: For the last few months, Saatva has knocked 15% off the Saatva Classic, with a queen stuck at $1,696. The current non-exclusive sale knocks $300 off a queen (the same as their Black Friday discount) and starts the price at $1,095, but this exclusive Presidents' Day sale now knocks a queen down to $1,595. With a a current starting price of $895, this is the best price we've seen since Cyber Monday.

Where can I try a Saatva mattress?

Saatva mattresses are only available to buy from Saatva's official website, but you can try them out in-person before deciding if you want to buy. Saatva gives you the opportunity to physically try out their mattresses in one of the 12 official Saatva viewing rooms, which are located all across the US and feature every model made by the brand, including the best Saatva mattress of all, the Classic.

These showrooms are spotlessly clean and have relaxing atmospheres, and they also provide a tablet next to each mattress to run you through the unique features of that model.

Alternatively, you can try out a Saatva mattress in your own home by utilizing the 1-year sleep trial that's included with each mattress purchase. However, if during the trial you feel unsatisfied with the mattress, be aware that there is a $99 returns fee.