I’m a mattress writer — here’s the Saatva Classic rival I’d buy at $900 off in Memorial Day sales

The Cloverlane Memorial Day Sale is yielding the sleep brand's largest discounts yet. Right now, you'll find up to $900 off the Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress, dropping the cost of a queen to $1,399 (was $2,199). That's $100 below its typical sale price and the lowest I've ever seen for this luxury hybrid mattress.

If the Saatva Classic is slightly out of your budget, the Cloverlane has a similar construction and costs up to $400 less. I recommend the Cloverlane if you like the sink-in sensation of foam, as you'll find more foam layers here than with the springy Saatva. Read our Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress review to see how our testers fared.

The Cloverlane Hybrid is available in Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, or Firm – making it easy to find the best mattress for your comfort preferences. It also comes with a 365-night trial, a lifetime warranty, and free White Glove Delivery. Those amenities are among the best you'll see during this year's Memorial Day mattress sales.

Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress Was: from $1,199

Now: from $599

Saving: up to $900 at Cloverlane Sleep



Summary: The 15-inch Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress looks absolutely sumptuous – and it feels great to lie on, too. This chiropractor-approved mattress is particularly beneficial to people with lower back pain, containing Cloverlane’s signature Zoned Spinal Support and an 'Ache Alleviation Euro Top' with 1.75 inches of pressure-relieving foam. The latter is wrapped in a cooling cover designed to keep you cool while you sleep, which will come in very useful during the summer months. Complementing those layers is a generous helping of therapeutic gel-infused memory foam, which not only reduces pressure on the body but helps to reduce motion transfer. You can choose from three comfort levels, although you can expect it to skew firmer than advertised. Our test model was a Plush Soft but it felt more like a medium-firm to our reviewer. You may need time to break this one in. (Fortunately, you get a whole year to do that.) Price history: The Cloverlane is still a fairly recent addition to the market, but it's been on sale since its launch. The typical discount is up to $700 off, but for Memorial Day that's been bumped to up to $900 off. These are the lowest prices we've tracked thus far. Note that there's an all-foam version of the Cloverlane available for the same price. Benefits: 365-night trial | forever warranty | Free White Glove Delivery

