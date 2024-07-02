I'm a mattress tester - 5 luxury beds I'd buy in the 4th of July sales

I'm a sleep writer, so I know how important it is to invest in your rest. A good luxury mattress should provide an exceptional sleep environment, especially as you can typically customize the bed to suit your needs. And in the 4th of July sales you can save on premium sleep, with deals like $400 off the Lux Estate at Stearns & Foster.

I've tested some excellent beds for our best mattress guide, and I've discovered that luxury mattresses often earn their high price tag by delivering something special. That might be sustainable materials, customization, or even the latest technology – like the i8 Smart Bed, now 30% off at Sleep Number.

Thinking of splashing out on a luxury mattress? I've rounded up five from the 4th of July mattress sales that are worth the money. Read on for my premium mattress picks.

5 best luxury mattress deals to shop today

1. Stearns & Foster Lux Estate mattress: was from $2,899 now from $2,499 at Stearns & Foster

The Lux Estate mattress from Stearns & Foster combines strong, supportive coils with soft Tempur-Material foams for a hybrid bed that provide pressure relieving comfort while maintaining sturdy support. While we haven't had a chance to test the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate, we were impressed with the simpler Estate bed in our Stearns & Foster Estate mattress review. You can expect this more expensive version to provide an enhanced level of support and better cushioned comfort. We typically see Stearns & Foster offer $400 off around major sales days, but the rest of the year, this brand isn't known for its deals. Now is a great time to shop.

2. Naturepedic Concerto Plush Pillow Top Organic Mattress: was: from $1,699 now $1,359.20 at Naturepedic with code JULY4

During our Naturepedic Concerto Plush Pillow Top Organic Mattress review our testing panel declared this bed as being a "dream mattress for side and back sleepers". Crafted using organic and eco-friendly materials (and with a wealth or certificates and verifications to back those eco-credentials up), the Naturepedic Concerto is a breathable hybrid with supportive pressure relief and a luxurious feel. But with only one firmness level, this softer bed won't suit stomach sleepers. Naturepedic doesn't run the kind of evergreen sales we see from other sleep brands, so it's worth taking advantage of this 4th of July sale. With 20% off all sizes of the Concerto, a queen is now $2,239.20, down from $2,799.

3. Beautyrest Black mattress: was from $1,549 now $1,249 at Beautyrest

The Beautyrest Black mattress is a customizable luxury option that features Triple-Stranded Pocketed Coil Technology to provide full-body support. But the real USP here is the range of firmness options and personalizations. There are up to ten feels to pick between and four support series, meaning whatever your sleep style, there's probably a Beautyrest Black mattress to match. Beautyrest sales are semi-frequent, but you can't always find a discount on the bed you want. If the Beautyrest Black has caught your eye, now is a good time to shop, with up to $600 off the mattress.

4. Essentia Stratami Organic Mattress: was from $2,915 now $2,186.25 at Essentia

The Essentia Stratami Organic Mattress is a natural latex mattress with a firmer feel and an impressive build quality. This luxurious finish stood out in our Essentia Stratami Organic Mattress review, and we were also pleased with the level of support provided by the organic materials. Unusually for a luxury bed, the Essentia Stratani is on the thinner side. This thinner, firmer build is best suited for back and stomach sleepers, while side sleepers will need more cushioned support. We're used to seeing this 25% off deal from Essentia appear around the major holidays, but it's still a good sale and one worth paying attention to if you're looking for an organic mattress. 25% off takes a queen size to $2,631.75 (from $3,509).

5. Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed: was from $3,399 now $2,379.30 at Sleep Number

Most of the beds in this guide offer a variety of firmness levels, but Sleep Number does things a little differently. One of the best smart beds and mattresses, the Sleep Number i8 smart bed has adjustable firmness that can change to suit your needs. This adjustability is paired with integrated sleep trackers, for responsive firmness that changes to meet your needs. The i8 doesn't have the plush, sumptuous feel of other beds in this guide, but being able to change the firmness is undoubtedly a luxury, and particularly beneficial for combination sleepers with a habit of moving during the night. The i8 Smart Bed from Sleep Number goes on sale semi-regularly, but this 30% off sale only appears on special occasions. A queen is reduced from $3,999 to $2,699.30 for the 4th of July, which matches the impressive saving we saw for Memorial Day.

What is a luxury mattress?

The best luxury mattresses stand apart from other mattresses based on more than just a higher price tag. A luxury mattress might have higher quality interior materials, integrated sleep technology, organic certification, or an impressive finish that draws you to sleep on the bed.

The actual design of luxury mattresses changes from model to model, but overall, you should expect a better finish and build quality, plus good durability. Luxury mattresses tend to be thicker than standard mattresses, but this isn't always the case – the Essentia Stratami Organic Mattress is just 8 inches tall.