Don't have the budget for the Saatva Latex Pillow? Here's the cooling pillow deal I'd shop instead
There's now a 25% off deal on the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow at Amazon
While I rate the Saatva Latex Pillow as one of the most comfortable and cooling luxury pillows on the market, I can appreciate how expensive it is. Luckily, I've just found a cheaper cooling alternative to the Saatva Latex, and it's currently on sale, too. Right now, you can save 30% on the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows at Amazon, reducing a queen from to $52.41.
While the Saatva Latex Pillow may be from the luxe brand behind this year's best mattress, the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow is one of the best pillows for hotel luxury on a budget. This Amazon best-seller may not be latex, but its down-alternative fill provides breathable comfort.
While the Cyber Monday mattress deals may be over, I've found plenty of pillow deals to shop in this month's mattress sales. Buy the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow now and you'll get free delivery and return, with the pillow returnable until January 31, 2025.
Top 3 Saatva Latex Pillow alternatives to shop this Black Friday
The Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows
Was: from $79.99
Now: from $52.41
Saving: Up to $27.54 at Amazon
Summary: If you're looking for the 5-star luxury offered by the Saatva Latex, but don't want to pay a premium, the Beckham Hotel Collection pillow is a worthy alternative. Made from a plush and breathable down-alternative 100% polyester fill, it's an ideal choice for those who struggle with overheating during sleep. The fill is also encased in cooling gel properties and the pillow has a a cover that's naturally breathable, giving it cooling properties that make it a good cooling substitute for the Saatva Latex.
While it doesn't have an adjustable loft or fill, the plush bounce of the pillow and the no-shift design will provide ample comfort and support for all sleeping styles.
Benefits: Returnable until January 31 | Free shipping and returns
Price history: While there was a 40% discount on Amazon during Black Friday, this 30% discount still gets you luxe cooling pillow at an affordable price.
Is the Saatva Latex pillow ever on sale?
While the Saatva Latex Pillow is the perfect luxury addition to your sleep set up, the chances of getting a great deal on the MSRP of a single Saatva Latex Pillow are sadly slim. If you’re keen to get a pair of them, we have seen the brand offering $40 off every pair of queen and $60 off every pair of king pillows during Memorial day, Labor and Spring sale events.
Saatva Latex Pillow from $165 at Saatva
This luxury pillow includes a responsive and cooling shredded latex core to give your shoulders, neck and head ample support. This latex core is surrounded by down-like microdenier fibers and wrapped in an organic cotton cover, for ultimate comfort. While it isn't included in the Saatva Black Friday mattress sales, our Saatva Latex Pillow review panel described it as one of the best pillows she has ever tested, and worth that big price tag. Benefits include free shipping, 45-day returns, and 1-year limited warranty.
Becky is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide covering all things sleep-related including product reviews, research studies, news and explainers. She works on specialist mattress content and is responsible for bedding buyer’s guides like pillows for all sleepers, focusing on popular brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Avocado and more. Becky is a PPA accredited journalist who is keen to explore the intricacies of sleep, its effects on skincare, mental wellbeing and work performance. While not thinking of sleep, she can be seen reading in cosy bookshops or learning about global food culture.