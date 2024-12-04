Don't have the budget for the Saatva Latex Pillow? Here's the cooling pillow deal I'd shop instead

While I rate the Saatva Latex Pillow as one of the most comfortable and cooling luxury pillows on the market, I can appreciate how expensive it is. Luckily, I've just found a cheaper cooling alternative to the Saatva Latex, and it's currently on sale, too. Right now, you can save 30% on the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows at Amazon, reducing a queen from to $52.41.

While the Saatva Latex Pillow may be from the luxe brand behind this year's best mattress, the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow is one of the best pillows for hotel luxury on a budget. This Amazon best-seller may not be latex, but its down-alternative fill provides breathable comfort.

While the Cyber Monday mattress deals may be over, I've found plenty of pillow deals to shop in this month's mattress sales. Buy the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow now and you'll get free delivery and return, with the pillow returnable until January 31, 2025.

Top 3 Saatva Latex Pillow alternatives to shop this Black Friday

The Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows

Was: from $79.99

Now: from $52.41

Saving: Up to $27.54 at Amazon Summary: If you're looking for the 5-star luxury offered by the Saatva Latex, but don't want to pay a premium, the Beckham Hotel Collection pillow is a worthy alternative. Made from a plush and breathable down-alternative 100% polyester fill, it's an ideal choice for those who struggle with overheating during sleep. The fill is also encased in cooling gel properties and the pillow has a a cover that's naturally breathable, giving it cooling properties that make it a good cooling substitute for the Saatva Latex. While it doesn't have an adjustable loft or fill, the plush bounce of the pillow and the no-shift design will provide ample comfort and support for all sleeping styles.



Benefits: Returnable until January 31 | Free shipping and returns Price history: While there was a 40% discount on Amazon during Black Friday, this 30% discount still gets you luxe cooling pillow at an affordable price.

Is the Saatva Latex pillow ever on sale?

While the Saatva Latex Pillow is the perfect luxury addition to your sleep set up, the chances of getting a great deal on the MSRP of a single Saatva Latex Pillow are sadly slim. If you’re keen to get a pair of them, we have seen the brand offering $40 off every pair of queen and $60 off every pair of king pillows during Memorial day, Labor and Spring sale events.