Bear Mattress introduces new natural bed for a cleaner sleep — and it's currently 35% off

Bear Mattress has launched a new natural latex hybrid mattress for those who want to improve their sleep as well as the planet. The Bear Natural Mattress is made from non-toxic, clean materials and has a range of certifications to verify its eco-friendliness.

While all of Bear's mattresses are fiberglass-free and use foam with a CertiPUR-US certification, the Bear Natural mattress is the brand's first bed that uses latex, a sustainably-sourced material. Latex is found in some of the best mattresses on the market thanks to its cooling, hypoallergenic properties and deep pressure relief.

The Bear Natural Mattress uses 100% natural Talalay latex, a plush kind of latex that has a consistent, breathable feel. The latex hybrid mattress also has a moisture-wicking organic cotton cover and a tier of coils for spinal alignment and support.

If you like the sound of the Bear Natural, you'll be pleased to know that it's already discounted by 35% ahead of the Presidents' Day mattress sales. Not only can you save up to $1,748 on the Bear Natural you’ll also get a free bedding bundle (worth up to $500) with your purchase. Let's take a closer look.

Bear Mattress: Prices

The best hybrid mattresses do not come cheap, especially when you add high quality Talalay latex into the mix (to learn more about Talalay latex, check out our Dunlop vs Talalay comparison guide). The Bear Natural is by far Bear's most expensive mattress, both at full retail and discount price. The MSRP of each Bear Natural size is as follows:

Twin: $2,298

Twin XL: $2,498

Full: $2,649

Queen: $2,998

King: $3,498

Cal King: $3,498

Split King: $4,996

These are premium prices which match the premium materials, especially when you consider that a Bear Original (the brand's cheapest model) has a starting MSRP of $786. Even a twin size of their luxurious Elite Hybrid Mattress is $400 less than a twin Bear Natural.

There are also cheaper latex beds around, such as those by Nolah, Awara, and Avocado, whose best organic mattresses usually have a starting price of under $1,500. Plus, while the most affordable latex mattresses are made out of cheaper Dunlop latex, there are some good budget Talalay mattresses on the market. For instance, the Talalay latex Nolah Natural 11" is now $1,364 (down from 42,099) for a queen size.

Still, Bear's evergreen 35% off discount has already been applied to this luxe natural bed, meaning that the starting price is now $1,494, with a queen mattress down to $1,949 (saving you a considerable $1,049).

Bear Natural Mattress: from $2,298 $1,494 at Bear Mattress

The current 35% discount on the Bear Natural (plus a free bedding bundle) is Bear's evergreen deal, and we doubt the savings will grown during Presidents' Day. Extras include a 120-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping.

Bear Natural Mattress: Features and design

The Bear Natural is made from certified-clean materials, including GOTS-certified organic cotton and CertiPur-US-certified Talalay latex foam. This vegan, non-toxic bed is the first of Bear's mattress range to feature this durable, hypoallergenic material, as latex had previously only been used in their pillows. Here's the Key spec:

Release date: available to buy now

Sizes: 7 (twin through to split king)

Height: 13 inches

Warranty: Lifetime

Materials: 100% natural Talalay latex, organic cotton, coils

Certifications: GOTS Certified Organic, CertiPur-USA, Greenguard Gold

The Talalay Latex is used in the bed's first layer, which is for comfort and pressure relief thanks to Talalay's natural cushioning feel. The second comfort layer is designed to suit and adapt to all sleep positions, add more airflow and reduce motion transfer for bed-sharing couples.

There's one layer of coils, with individually encased coils positioned in the centres and surrounded by edge coils. The individually encased coils are designed to support the lower back region, while the edge coils are to add extra support.

These 3 internal layers are sandwiched between a shock-absorbing base to add durability and a quilted organic cotton cover for moisture-wicking softness.