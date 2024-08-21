3 reasons why you should use a mattress protector on your dorm bed

Heading off to college is exciting and whilst you may have everything from textbooks to pillows on your must-buy list, there is one essential item you might have forgotten. A mattress protector is crucial when it comes to creating a comfortable and hygienic sleep environment.

If you're looking to buy a brand new dorm bed, our guide to the best mattresses of the year span a wide variety of sleep needs, sizes and budgets. But if you're moving in to a dorm room with a bed already in place, then a mattress protector will form a much-needed barrier between you both.

A mattress protector will protect your dorm bed against any spills and accidents, while also protecting you against any bacteria lurking on its surface. The Labor Day mattress sales are a great time to pick up a new bed, as well as bed and sleep accessories. Do you really need a mattress protector? Yes, and here's why.

3 reasons your dorm bed needs a mattress protector

1. Hygiene and allergy prevention

We hate to remind you of this but dorm mattresses have a history. They’ve been used by numerous students over the years and are very unlikely to have been cleaned properly within that time. That means that your dorm bed - even if it's one of the best cheap mattresses - is probably experiencing a build up of dead skin cells, dust mites, sweat and other allergens that have gone deep within the mattress fibers.

These irritants don’t just make the bed feel grotty to sleep on but they can also trigger allergies and other respiratory issues which will leave you feeling unwell and can disrupt your sleep. Not only that but all the years of wear and tear can also leave your mattress smelling a bit funky too.

Using a mattress protector will serve as a barrier, it will prevent you from coming in contact with these allergens and be a comfortable and hygienic surface to sleep on. Mattress protectors are also super easy to clean so you can just wash them the same time as your regular laundry load.

2. Protects against spills and stains

(Image credit: Getty Images)

College life is busy and accidents are bound to happen. Whether it’s a spilled drink, a late-night snack gone wrong or any other liquids that make their way on to your mattress surface without protection your mattress is vunerable.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And a stained mattress doesn’t just look unsightly, it also becomes a hot bed for bacteria, mold growth and bad smells. Some stains can even cause skin irritations and kick off respiratory problems like allergies and asthma making your bed a really uncomfortable place to sleep.

A mattress protector acts as a waterproof and stain-resistant barrier that will prevent any liquids or other substances from seeping into the mattress. And since accidents are always going to happen, if you have do spill something it’s easy just to whip it off and put it in the washing machine. A mattress protector doesn’t just keep your mattress clean, it also saves you the hassle of having to clean or replace a stained bed.

3. Can help to keep you cool

Dorm rooms can be hot and stuffy especially when you’re at the mercy of old and outdated air conditioning and heating systems, a mattress protector can help to keep you cool.

Sleeping hot can lead to a tossing and turning, plus waking up multiple times at night leaving you feel tired and unable to focus. Also, if you’re sweating excessively, not only will this be going on to the surface of your mattress which can cause stains and odors but you may feel dehydrated fatigued and plagued with headaches.

Many mattress protectors are made with fabrics that wick moisture away from the body. This helps to prevent the build-up of sweat which can lead to a hot and uncomfortable nights sleep. Some mattress protectors even incorporate cooling technologies whether that be phase change materials or cooling gels, these absorb and store body heat and then release it when needed so a comfortable and ambient temperature is achieved.

How to choose a dorm bed mattress protector

If you want a comfortable and hygienic sleep experience then it’s really important that you choose the right mattress protector for your bed as it will protect you against dirt, bacteria and old body fluids that could be present on your bed’s surface.

Always make sure that you get the right size mattress protector since a snug fit will stop it from slipping or bunching up during the night. Dorm beds are typically Twin XL size but it’s always worth just double-checking before you make your purchase.

There are also different types of mattress protector, you can buy one that acts like a fitted sheet and sits on top of your mattress but below your bedding. Or you can opt for a full zippered encasement, this is the best option as it protects all six sides of your mattress and will seal your mattress giving you full protection against allergens and bed bugs.

If you’re prone to spills and accidents then you may want to opt for a waterproof mattress protector rather than a water resistant version. Waterproof means that liquids won’t soak through to your mattress where as water-resistant will stop the liquid from permeating the mattress for a short time but eventually it will get through.

Also, your own personal preference makes a difference, if you’re a hot sleeper than opt for one that has a Tencel, but if you suffer with allergies, then a bamboo surface is naturally breathable as well as being hypoallergenic.

3 dorm mattress protectors to shop today

1. PlushDeluxe Premium Bamboo Mattress Protector: Was from $45 now $32.00 at Amazon

This ultra-soft mattress protector will give you all the comforts at home in your dorm room. Made using bamboo materials this cover is waterproof so will protect your bed from sweat, spills and accidents. It’s also noiseless so it won’t disturb you whe you move around a lot at night. Right now you can get this mattress protector for just $32.99 and there’s also an additional 10% off voucher which is applied at checkout.

2. DreamComfort Mattress Protector: from $69 at WinkBeds

This mattress protector is 100% waterproof and also hypoallergenic so will keep you free of allergens, dust mites and other irritants. It’s made using StayDry technology captures, moves and releases moisture so you stay dry and comfortable whilst you sleep. You can get a Twin XL from WinkBeds for $69.

3. Lucid encasement mattress protector: from $26 at Amazon

This mattress protector is a zippered encasement so it will give over all full protection against bed bugs, dust mites, allergens and spills. It’s 100% waterproof and has a deep pocket design to fit mattresses up to 18-inches. The fabric is also quiet and breathable. This mattress encasement is just $26 at Amazon and comes with a 15 year warranty.

How to clean a dorm bed mattress: Quick Tips

As we mentioned earlier, it’s unlikely that your dorm mattress has ever been cleaned. This means that it’s likely to be harbouring dust, sweat, dead skin cells and allergens. But cleaning your mattress can make a huge difference and leave you with a clean and hygienic sleep surface. Plus, cleaning your mattress doesn’t have to be a chore, here are 3 super quick ways you can clean your dorm mattress and leave it feeling fresh.

1. Vacuum every surface

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using the upholstery attachment on your vacuum, vacuum the entire surface of your mattress. That includes the sides and if your bed frame has fabric, vacuum that too. By vacuuming your mattress just once a week you’ll get rid of allergens, dust mites and another other dirt and debris that may be on the surface.

2. Tackle any stains

It’s always best to tackle any spills or stains as soon as they happen to prevent them from setting. Stains aren’t just ugly to look at but they can also be harmful to your health. Blot any excess liquid on your mattress and avoid rubbing as this can push the stain deeper in to the mattress fibers. Using a mild cleaning solution made up of equal parts of laundry detergent and water to spray the area and then blot with a damp cloth until it’s clean. You may have to do this a couple of times to remove the stain completely, but always leave your mattress to full air dry before sleeping on it. You can find out more about cleaning stains from your mattress by reading our guide.

3. Use baking powder to freshen up

Baking soda can deodorise smells on your mattress as well as helping to remove stains. Vacuum your mattress and then sprinkle baking soda over the surface and leave sit for at least 4 hours, although, the longer you can leave it, the better. Once it’s sat for a decent amount of time the vacuum up then baking powder. If you want to add a nice scent you can even add a couple of drops of essential oils to your baking powder before you sprinkle it on your bed.