Huge Black Friday Saucony sale — 9 deals I'd buy now on running shoes and apparel from $9
Save big on Saucony running shoes and kit while stocks last!
Many of us love running because it’s free. But, the more you get into it the more you realize that good quality gear makes a real difference...and this can get expensive. Fortunately, popular running brand Saucony has launched early Black Friday deals, meaning you can grab top-quality running shoes and apparel for less right now.
Deals start as low as $7 with the Saucony String Bag, now 50% off — perfectly sized for race-day essentials. Another great half-price find is the Men's Surge 3 trainers, available for just $59. These running shoes feature Saucony's signature PWRRUN+ foam which provides a cushioned, springy ride.
The deals don’t end there, I’ve highlighted some of the best discounts in Saucony’s sale for both men and women below. Just a heads up: popular sizes and colors are likely to sell out fast, so don’t wait if something catches your eye!
Saucony deals: Quick links
- Shop the entire Saucony sale here
- Saucony String Bag: was $15 now $7
- Saucony Hurricane Beanie: was $25 now $9
- Saucony Outpace Hat (unisex): was $35 now $17
- Saucony Men's Stopwatch 5" Short: was $55 now $25
- Saucony Women's Stopwatch Graphic Long Sleeve: was $38 now $26
- Saucony Women's Rested Sweatpant: was $75 now $55
- Saucony Men's Surge 3: was $120 now $59
- Saucony Men's Peregrine Merino Long Sleeve: was $90 now $67
- Saucony Women's Tempus: was $160 now $95
Saucony Black Friday deals
The Saucony String bag is an excellent race day companion. It will easily store your gels, hydration, layers and post race snacks. The yellow and red colors are available for $7 right now!
Keep your ears and head nice and toasty while clocking your Winter miles in Saucony's Hurricane Beanie. The fleece material is just what you need when you're craving comfort on those cold morning sessions. Grab now for under $10!
The Outpace Hat is designed to protect your head from the sun, sweat, and rain and has an adjustable hook-and-loop closure to tailor to your head shape. It's also available in both men's and women's versions.
Flexibility and breathability are two important factors to be found in a pair of running shorts and Saucony's Men's Stopwatch 5" Short delivers on both. Scoop up a pair now for more than half-price off!
The longer sleeves are needed now that we're dipping into the colder months, but you can still stay bright and cheerful in the colors you wear while running in the Saucony Women's Stopwatch Graphic Long Sleeve. Hurry while stocks last!
Fleecey sweatpants are a must for walking to and fro the track without catching the shivers. Get your hands on these comfy joggers and save $25 while you're at it!
The Men's Surge 3 is decked out with Saucony's PWRRUN+ foam to boost your comfort and energy return while running. It's a great option for the casual runner or those looking for a reliable daily trainer for running. This half-price deal is one not to miss.
Stay warm and odor-free in this merino blend knit long-sleeved running top. Its neutral tones are perfect for blending into the trails but the top also includes some reflective detailing to increase your visibility in darker conditions.
Get the Saucony Tempus running shoe on sale for an unbeatable combination of comfort and support. With light cushioning and a snug, foot-hugging design, this shoe keeps you moving smoothly from heel to toe without weighing you down. Grab now for under $100!
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Jessica is an experienced fitness writer with a passion for running. Her love for keeping fit and fueling her body with healthy and enjoyable food quite naturally led her to write about all things fitness and health-related. If she isn’t out testing the latest fitness products such as the latest running shoe or yoga mat for reviewing then she can be found writing news and features on the best ways to build strength, active aging, female health, and anything in between. Before then she had a small stint writing in local news, has also written for Runners World UK (print and digital), and gained experience with global content marketing agency, Cedar Communications.
Born and raised in Scotland, Jessica is a massive fan of exercising and keeping active outdoors. When at home she can be found running by the sea, swimming in it, or up a mountain. This continued as she studied and trained to become a PPA-accredited magazine journalist in Wales. And since working and living in London, she splits her time between weight training in the gym, trying new fitness classes, and finding scenic running routes. Jessica enjoys documenting this on her fitness-inspired Instagram page @jessrunshere where she loves engaging with like-minded fitness junkies.
She is a big fan of healthy cooking and loves learning more about this area with expert nutritionists she has met over the years. Jessica is a big advocate for building healthy relationships with food rather than building restrictive attitudes towards it. When she isn’t eating or running she also enjoys practicing yoga in her free time as it helps her to unwind and benefits her performance in other sports.