Huge Black Friday Saucony sale — 9 deals I'd buy now on running shoes and apparel from $9

Many of us love running because it’s free. But, the more you get into it the more you realize that good quality gear makes a real difference...and this can get expensive. Fortunately, popular running brand Saucony has launched early Black Friday deals, meaning you can grab top-quality running shoes and apparel for less right now.

Deals start as low as $7 with the Saucony String Bag, now 50% off — perfectly sized for race-day essentials. Another great half-price find is the Men's Surge 3 trainers, available for just $59. These running shoes feature Saucony's signature PWRRUN+ foam which provides a cushioned, springy ride.

The deals don’t end there, I’ve highlighted some of the best discounts in Saucony’s sale for both men and women below. Just a heads up: popular sizes and colors are likely to sell out fast, so don’t wait if something catches your eye!

Saucony Black Friday deals

Saucony Hurricane Beanie: was $25 now $9 at saucony.com Keep your ears and head nice and toasty while clocking your Winter miles in Saucony's Hurricane Beanie. The fleece material is just what you need when you're craving comfort on those cold morning sessions. Grab now for under $10!

Saucony Women's Stopwatch Graphic Long Sleeve: The longer sleeves are needed now that we're dipping into the colder months, but you can still stay bright and cheerful in the colors you wear while running in the Saucony Women's Stopwatch Graphic Long Sleeve. Hurry while stocks last!

Saucony Men's Surge 3: was $120 now $59 at saucony.com The Men's Surge 3 is decked out with Saucony's PWRRUN+ foam to boost your comfort and energy return while running. It's a great option for the casual runner or those looking for a reliable daily trainer for running. This half-price deal is one not to miss.