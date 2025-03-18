Forget regular planks — try the bear plank swivel and 5 other great moves with this bodyweight core workout

Features
By published

Mix up your core routine with this workout

Woman performing a bodyweight core workout on a yoga mat with elbow and knee touching in a bicycle exercise
(Image credit: Getty images)

If you don’t keep your training interesting, you’re less likely to stick at it in the long term. So mixing things up by adding new exercises and routines is definitely a smart move.

This six-move core and cardio workout from fitness trainer Kyle Knapp is full of novel twists on classic exercises like planks and sit-ups, and is sure to introduce something new to your training if you give it a go.

You don’t need any equipment for the workout, which is done just using bodyweight exercises, but rolling out one of the best yoga mats will help provide grip for some of the moves and make them more comfortable on hard floors.

Watch Kyle Knapp’s 6-move core workout

A post shared by Kyle Knapp (@kylek.fit)

A photo posted by on

In the workout you do six exercises with minimal rest in between, with Knapp suggesting you do 10-15 reps on each side and two to three rounds of the moves in total. You can of course adjust this to suit your fitness level and the time you have available.

Knapp demonstrates each move in a separate slide on his Instagram post, so it’s worth watching each of them to get acquainted with the exercises, since some are almost certain to be new to you.

Here are the six moves in the workout:

  • One arm bear plank swivel
  • Bicycle fallouts
  • Split squat jumps
  • Skydiver side taps
  • Reverse crunch
  • Skaters

Some moves will probably be at least familiar to you, but with most of them Knapp puts in a twist of some kind to liven things up.

This starts with the swivel you add to the plank, which is done from the bear crawl position with bent knees, which makes the move so tricky to initially get to grips with you’ll barely even notice the ache in your core muscles.

The workout uses a combination of core focused moves and plyometric exercises like split squat jumps and skaters, so after taxing your abs and obliques for two moves they get a break as you move into a cardio exercise to get your heart pumping.

The workout uses a combination of core focused moves and plyometric exercises like split squat jumps and skaters.

When it comes to the cardio moves it’s worth moving fast to ramp your heart rate, but with the core exercises slow things down and move with control to maximize the time under tension for your muscles, and make sure you’re doing the move with correct form.

If you’d prefer to go back to a more traditional core workout after giving this one a go, try this 8-minute abs session from a Pilates instructor, which hits the deep core muscles. If you do have a set of dumbbells to hand, this 15-minute core workout is a great session that doesn’t involve doing any sit-ups or crunches.

More from Tom's Guide

Nick Harris-Fry
Nick Harris-Fry
Senior Writer

Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.

Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.

Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
a man doing a sit up
You don’t need crunches to build a strong core — here are 6 exercises to try instead
woman doing a crunch
No, not sit-ups — trainer shares these 6 exercises to blast your core in just 12 minutes
Woman performing bicycle crunches on a yoga mat in a yellow room
Strengthen your core and improve your posture in just 10 moves with this 10-minute bodyweight ab workout
a photo of a woman doing abdominal crunches on her back
No equipment, no crunches — build a stronger core with this 5-move workout
a photo of a woman with abs sat on an exercise mat holding dumbbells
No sit-ups or crunches — this 15-minute dumbbell workout builds a stronger core and improves your posture
Man performing dumbbell renegade rows
Forget planks — this dumbbell abs workout builds core strength in just 8 moves
Latest in Fitness
Woman performing a bodyweight core workout on a yoga mat with elbow and knee touching in a bicycle exercise
Forget regular planks — try the bear plank swivel and 5 other great moves with this bodyweight core workout
a woman doing a kettlebell lunge
No gym needed — you just need 1 kettlebell and 30 minutes to build full-body strength and boost your metabolism
Man holding a dumbbell in right hand with elbow flexed during arm workout outdoors
You just need 20 minutes, 1 dumbbell and this superset workout to strengthen your whole body and boost your metabolism
a photo of a woman in her 60&#039;s working out
Not swimming or Pilates — a Harvard study reveals this exercise protects memories and keeps your mind sharp
Man squatting
I’m a personal trainer — forget regular squats, and try Spanish squats to reduce knee pain instead
the Orbea Denna on a gravel track
Orbea's new e-bike is designed to tackle both road and gravel — and you can build your own
Latest in Features
Proton VPN logo and in-app screenshots
"If you control online, you control everything" – Proton is taking the fight to internet censorship
A woman with dark hair lies in bed yawning because she is so tired and ready to sleep
Tired all the time? Sleep experts share how to tackle hypersomnia — plus what might be causing it
A woman with long dark hair falls asleep quickly in a comfy bed dressed with soft white linens
I'm an ex-insomniac turned sleep coach — my 3 top tips to fall asleep quickly
LG G4 OLED in living room
This is the one setting on your HDR TV most people don't know about — here's how to tweak it
Chelsea Manning speaking at the NymVPN launch event
Chelsea Manning-backed NymVPN launches in bid to win the "censorship arms race"
Woman performing a bodyweight core workout on a yoga mat with elbow and knee touching in a bicycle exercise
Forget regular planks — try the bear plank swivel and 5 other great moves with this bodyweight core workout
More about fitness
a woman doing a kettlebell lunge

No gym needed — you just need 1 kettlebell and 30 minutes to build full-body strength and boost your metabolism
a photo of a woman in her 60&#039;s working out

Not swimming or Pilates — a Harvard study reveals this exercise protects memories and keeps your mind sharp
3D printed model of alleged iPhone 17 Air design

iPhone 17 Air — these 5 big revelations have me excited for the first truly new iPhone in years
See more latest
Most Popular
A woman with dark hair lies in bed yawning because she is so tired and ready to sleep
Tired all the time? Sleep experts share how to tackle hypersomnia — plus what might be causing it
Proton VPN logo and in-app screenshots
"If you control online, you control everything" – Proton is taking the fight to internet censorship
The logo for the WireGuard VPN protocol shown on a laptop
What is WireGuard?
A person lying on their stomach on the Leesa Legend Hybrid Mattress
What’s so bad about stomach sleeping? Expert dishes the dirt on so-called ‘worst sleeping position ever’
a woman doing a kettlebell lunge
No gym needed — you just need 1 kettlebell and 30 minutes to build full-body strength and boost your metabolism
Man holding a dumbbell in right hand with elbow flexed during arm workout outdoors
You just need 20 minutes, 1 dumbbell and this superset workout to strengthen your whole body and boost your metabolism
A woman with long dark hair falls asleep quickly in a comfy bed dressed with soft white linens
I'm an ex-insomniac turned sleep coach — my 3 top tips to fall asleep quickly
The Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Features Editor sitting cross legged on a hotel bed with wires strapped to her body and head to monitor her sleep
I took part in a gold standard sleep study to find out what happens during a sleep cycle — here are my results
AI Madness logo
AI Madness: The ultimate chatbot showdown
A woman scrubbing the surface of a mattress with a blue sponge with a Sleep Week 2025 logo in the corner
I’m a mattress cleaning expert — the 5 products I swear by for getting rid of urine, stains, smells and bed bugs