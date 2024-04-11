Stanley just dropped a new limited-edition collection — and here’s where to get it

It’s no question that Stanley's water bottles and travel coffee mugs have risen to social media stardom. The 100-year-old brand continues to sell out its coveted hydration vessels to an enthusiastic fanbase that includes both preteens and moms. But the brand recently teased it's dropping a new collection dedicated to the latter, just in time to gift for Mother’s Day.

If you’re hoping to scoop up one (or more) of the limited-edition colorways, don’t dawdle — you can hit “add to cart” as soon as 10 a.m. ET today (April 11). The new designs are described as a tropical treatment (choose between Frost Tropic, Sorbet Tropic and Blue Frost Tropic) to classic colors adorned with painterly floral prints.

In anticipation of the release selling out (fast), we confirmed these will only be available to purchase at the Massachusetts-born brand’s own website. Since these rarely restock, and other special styles have been known to hit the resale market way above the original price tag, we provided links to every option available to get them before they’re going, going, gone.

Stanley Mother's Day Collection

The Mother’s Day Quencher FlowState Tumbler (40 oz): <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stanley1913.com%2Fproducts%2Fquencher-h2-0-flowstate%25E2%2584%25A2-tumbler-mother-s-day_rest-recharge-40-oz%3Fvariant%3D44559901032575&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - stanley1913.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$45 @ Stanley

Arguably the brand’s best-selling product, this behemoth version of the Quencher can hold up to 40 ounces of the beverage of her choosing. It’s an ideal buy for moms who hate to refill or those who can never seem to hit their H20 quota. Made with recycled stainless steel, the double-wall vacuum insulation up to two 11 hours. Despite its larger size, it can still fit in most car cup holders (the base diameter is 3.1 inches, to be exact).

The Mother’s Day Quence FlowState Tumbler (32 oz): <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stanley1913.com%2Fproducts%2Fcopy-of-quencher-h2-0-flowstate%25E2%2584%25A2-tumbler-mother-s-day-rest-recharge-30-oz%3Fvariant%3D44559901098111&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - stanley1913.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$35 @ Stanley

The 32-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler also fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid (for the straw, for sipping, or a full-cover top to prevent splashing), and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours, which Stanley says is “made to keep up with moms,” wherever she’s going. It’s an ideal buy if you aren’t sure what the mom in your life needs.

The Mother’s Day All Day Slim Bottle (20 oz): <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stanley1913.com%2Fproducts%2Fall-day-slim-bottle-mother-s-day-rest-recharge-20-oz&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - stanley1913.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$30 @ Stanley

Before this Mother’s Day-made collection, Stanley first launched this brand-new style. The All Day Slim Bottle also receives a flowery treatment in Sorbet Tropic. If your mom already considers herself a Stanely collector, then this is the one to grab. It opens two different ways: at the shoulder to fill with ice and at the top for quick sips. Its svelte silhouette means it can fit in almost anywhere, from cars to backpacks and tote bags.

The Mother’s Day Ice Flow Bottle (24 oz): <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stanley1913.com%2Fproducts%2Ficeflow%25E2%2584%25A2-flip-straw-2-0-bottle-mother-s-day-rest-recharge-24-oz%3Fvariant%3D44559901229183&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - stanley1913.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$35 @ Stanley

For moms constantly on the go, the Ice Flow bottle’s folding handle is easy to grab and transport, especially considering it doesn’t even weigh a full pound. It’s also a good buy for the accident-prone, as it features a leak-proof seal and leak-resistant straw lid, but the top can also be removed to reveal a wide-mouth opening (that’s also easier to clean). Only the Sorbet Tropic and Frost Tropic color combos are available in this style.

As far as we know, these three new colors for Stanley’s Quencher Tumblers, IceFlow Bottle, and Slim Bottles will exclusively be added to Stanley’s website at 10 a.m. ET on April 11. You can buy Stanley at other retailers, like Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods, but this time around it looks like Stanley is saving the new stock for its own virtual shelves.