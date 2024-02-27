Galaxy Ring details start to emerge — battery life, features and more

Even with the Samsung Galaxy Ring appearing in public for the first time at this week's MWC 2024 show in Barcelona, there's still a lot we don't know about the upcoming wearable. But that's starting to change, with some key information coming directly from Samsung.

From our time viewing the Galaxy Ring on the MWC show floor, we know that the ring is coming in gold, black and silver. Meanwhile, Samsung vice president Dr. Hon Pak told reporters that the Galaxy Ring would offer a “long” battery life, according to a report from Android Authority. The executive stopped short of saying exactly how long the Galaxy Ring’s battery life would last, but did say that the company is trying to maximize the life it gets. Users will also be able to turn features on and off to maximize battery life.

The chief competitor to the Galaxy Ring figures to be the Oura Ring, and that wearable promises four to seven days of battery life. In our Oura Ring Generation 3 review, we found that ring needed to be charged every five days or so. That's a pretty high standard for Samsung to match, though it's going to have to since sleep tracking is part of the promised feature set for its Ring.

In a post touting the Samsung Health platform that promises to simplify health tracking on werables like the Galaxy Ring, Pak highlighted the sleep tracking features coming to your fingertips. "We’ve developed a variety of features that offer users a deeper understanding of their sleep quality and other aspects of their health during sleep," Pak wrote.

Other features available to the Galaxy Ring include something called the Vitality Score, which provides personalized heath data based on factors like activity, resting heart rate, heart rate availability and sleep. A Booster Card feature lets you track health goals. And Android Authority reports that the Galaxy Ring will also be capable of fertility tracking with help from the Natural Cycles health app.

We're still unaware of other key features, such as how much the Galaxy Ring will cost, and Samsung isn't saying at this point. "Galaxy Ring will offer users an all-new way to simplify everyday wellness, empowering them with greater insights and more ways to understand themselves day and night," Pak said in his blog post, which promises a launch later this year. "With Galaxy Ring, users can embrace an unrivalled experience during every step of their wellness journey, all while being delivered in lockstep with Samsung’s broader vision for a more connected, integrated and seamless digital wellness platform."

We're expecting to find out more as we get closer to that launch date, which could come around the same time Samsung releases the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldables. That could come at some point this summer, if Samsung sticks to its usual schedule of Galaxy Unpacked events.