The Wonderfully Bulky Xbox "Duke" Controller Is Back

Remember the gigantic, made-for-monster-hands controller that shipped with the original Xbox in 2001? It's coming back, and it'll work with your Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

Created by Hyperkin in partnership with Microsoft, "The Duke" looks like an extremely faithful recreation of the colossal controller that caused many a handcramp 16 years ago. To ensure the accuracy of the design, Hyperkin consulted Seamus Blackley, one of the key architects of the original Xbox.

That said, this new Duke does sport some neat extra features — including a big, circular LED screen where the static Xbox logo used to sit.

When I checked out the controller at Hyperkin's E3 booth, the screen played a video of the nostalgic bootup animation that played every time your fired up your old Xbox. No word yet on what other kinds of content you'll be able to view on it. Other modernized features include left and right bumpers and a 9-foot detachable cable.

It's no surprise to see a retro Xbox controller hit the Xbox One; Microsoft announced at its E3 2017 press conference that all Xbox One consoles will soon be backward compatible with original Xbox titles. If you want to relive games like Crimson Skies and Halo exactly how you remember them, the Duke will make that possible.

The Duke doesn't yet have a price or release date, but we look forward to getting our hands around one — or at least trying to.

Photos: Mike Andronico / Tom's Guide