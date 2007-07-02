The iPhone, Many Hits, Few Misses

Introduction: That's Some Cake

Apple's finally released iPhone is, at one level, a cake baked out of many already existing technologies. It's not as if cell phones with email, calendars and contacts, as well as Web browsers, music and video players never existed. It's just that Apple has put these features together with impressive functionality and a strong sense of design. And, they've shaken up mobile device pricing options to the point that the industry will no longer be able to take an arm and two legs from those needing unlimited Internet data access and 200 text messages.

The iPhone will change the landscape of mobile telephony. Who will want one of those silly, limited functionality, ill-designed clamshell phones after they've seen the sleek, slim iPhone? Who will pay $60 or more for smartphone data services, when they can have the equivalent in services for $20? Not me.

I went to the Apple store in Beverly Hills, California USA to buy an iPhone to use in this review. After 13 hours waiting in line and talking to Apple lovers most of whom knew less about the phone than I did, I left with two iPhones, one for our staff to use to learn the way of the iPhone and one for me, the guy who hated the iPod but bought one and swore he wouldn't touch an iPhone with a 50 foot pole. Why next I just might toss away my PCs and replace them with Macs. Gulp!

After an intensive day and a half with the iPhone, here's my take on Apple's new icon, a tasty cake with a most enticing frosting.

See some of Ben Meyer's early experiences with the iPhone in this video.

Join our discussion on this topic