Massive Home Depot sale — 13 outdoor deals I'd buy for my backyard starting at $3

We're currently in the thick of summer — and if you're like me, you're probably using your outdoor spaces as much as possible. But let's be honest: the backyard can probably use a little makeover. From sprucing up your landscaping to cozying up your patio with new furniture, you'll find everything you need at The Home Depot.

In fact, Home Depot is currently offering up to 60% on patio furniture, landscaping essentials, outdoor cooking appliances and more. There are plenty more deals where that came from, so keep scrolling to see all my favorite outdoor picks. (For more ways to save, see our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes).

Home Depot outdoor deals

Wood & rubber mulch: deals from $3 @ Home Depot

A gardening essential, Home Depot has deals on wood and rubber mulch starting from just $3. Brands include Earthgro and Vigoro, which will protect your garden and help your soil retain its moisture.

Landscaping supplies: deals from $31 @ Home Depot

Home Depot's sale is a great opportunity to revamp your backyard. The sale includes discounts on landscaping supplies, such as individual tiles and paver kits with prices from $22. Brands include MSI, Nantucket Pavers, Vevor, and more.

Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $77 @ Home Depot

Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.

Nexgrill Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $249 now $149 @ Home Depot

Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient oven features adjustable heat control to reach temps up to 900°F in just 20 minutes. The portable pizza oven runs on propane but you can fill up the integrated smoker box with your favorite pellets or wood chips to give your pizza that authentic wood-fired flavor.

Coral Vista Brown Wicker Outdoor Patio Chaise Lounge: was $349 now $174 @ Home Depot

Lounge in luxury with this chaise lounge that is perfect for your backyard, pool or patio. The lounge is made of handwoven wicker that has a durable all-weather finish. It also comes with a cushion and customizable slipcover.

Lawnmowers: deals from $199 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Wicker 4-piece Patio Conversion Set: was $450 now $260 @ Home Depot

Outfit your patio with some new furniture thanks to this discount on this Wicker 4-piece set. It's made out of weather-resistant rattan, and the soft cushions come in one of four colors. The accompanying tabletop is made of tempered glass.

Ashford Park 5-Piece Bar Set: was $539 now $269 @ Home Depot

Belly up to this outdoor wicker bar featuring a foldable bar table and stackable bar chairs. Ideal for outdoor entertaining, the set is made of all-weather wicker and powder-coated steel frames to ensure enhanced durability. The best part is that you can unfold it from the box for an easy setup without assembly.

10 ft. LED Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $899 now $359 @ Home Depot

This outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its UV-protected acrylic canopy fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. The umbrella is made of durable aluminum and steel frame construction.

Laguna Point 4-Piece Wicker Outdoor Sectional Chairs: was $999 now $640 @ Home Depot

Right now you can save $360 on this 4-piece outdoor sectional from Laguna Point at Home Depot. The cushion's durable fabric is fade and stain-resistant, while the rust-resistant steel frame can weather anything the summer months throw at it. It also comes with a two-year warranty.

Ballincourt outdoor day bed: was $2,499 now $999 @ Home Depot

Home Depot is slashing the price of this Hampton Bay day bed down to $999. The steel frame is rust-resistant and made to the last, while the CushionGuard fabric of its cushions protects against fading, spills and stains.

Weber Spirit E-315 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill: was $619 now $569 @ Home Depot

You can save $50 on this propane gas grill, which comes with three burners and work areas on either side. The grates are porcelain-enameled cast iron, and you can choose from black or stainless steel.