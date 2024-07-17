Apple Watch meets Dexcom G7 — here's how to track your blood glucose levels

The Apple Watch integration with the Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitor (CGM) has revolutionized how people with diabetes monitor their glucose levels. Users can now view real-time blood sugar data directly on their wrist, without needing their smartphone nearby. This combination allows for instant access to glucose readings, trend information, and alerts, transforming the way individuals manage their diabetes.

The Apple Watch serves as a supplementary device for viewing Dexcom G7 data. A compatible iPhone is still necessary for initial setup, pairing, and data sharing. Your phone is also required for a comprehensive view of glucose data alongside other health metrics in the Apple Health app. And, obviously, any user needs to be wearing the G7 CGM sensor.

It's worth noting that the Dexcom G7 monitor, as a Class II medical device, is FDA cleared rather than approved, underlining its role as a supportive tool in managing diabetes. Also, it's worth pointing out this feature is currently only available to users in the U.S., U.K. and Ireland.

To use the direct to watch feature, you need to have an Apple Watch Series 6 or above. If new, you must have installed watchOS 10. You must also have an iPhone running iOS 17 or later . Ok, with that covered, lets get started.

Step 1. (Image: © Future) First, make sure you have the latest update of the Dexcom app on your iPhone. This will also update the watch's built-in app. Open the Dexcom app, follow the onboarding instructions in your Dexcom G7 app to set up.





Step 2. (Image: © Dexcom ) Now, open the Dexcom app on your Apple Watch and tap Pair Watch with Sensor.







Step 3. (Image: © Dexcom ) Once the sensor name pops up on your screen, select Pair to establish the connection. Now, enjoy the convenience of wrist-based monitoring.

For those interested in seeing what's on the horizon, you might want to check out the rumours surrounding the Apple Watch 10. In the meantime, make sure you're getting the most out of your current device by exploring the hacks and hidden features you should try. It's worth noting that advancements in glucose monitoring aren't limited to Apple devices — Fitbit users can also track their blood glucose levels.