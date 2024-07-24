The latest Call of Duty is now free on Xbox Game Pass — and you can play it right now

Call of Duty is in for a big year with its next major outing, Black Ops 6 , set to steal the limelight in late October. But its latest release in Modern Warfare III is still going strong and it’s now free and fully playable on Xbox Game Pass .

Microsoft announced the news in a blog post yesterday, highlighting the exciting adventures of John “Soap” MacTavish, Farah Kim, and Captain John Price playable across all tiers, including Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Everything CoD: Modern Warfare III has to offer will be made available, including multiplayer, zombies, and its single player experience.

The launch comes on the heels of Microsoft’s rather expertly-timed price increase for its Game Pass subscription tiers. For most countries, Game Pass Ultimate will go up to $19.99 a month, while PC Game Pass is set to increase to a monthly fee of $11.99. Microsoft also has a “Standard” Game Pass subscription in the works that will drop day-one releases but allow users multiplayer functionality, which should be ideal for Call of Duty fans.

Although these price increases are set to go live on September 12th, here’s to hoping you were among the few to snag those Game Pass deals amid Prime Day. It’s unclear how long Modern Warfare III might grace the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem, but it certainly won’t be alone.

Set for debut on October 25, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will also be joining Game Pass day and date. Yet, it’s not an easy freebie for those who aim to save on its $70 price tag, as Microsoft has taken steps to ensure you can’t game the system. Those currently subscribed to Game Pass (Console, PC, or Ultimate) will have immediate access to the game, while newer members will have to sub to the Ultimate tier for Black Ops 6 access.

In the meantime, at least there’s Modern Warfare III to lose oneself in on Game Pass as that October release date draws near. And, those who are eagerly awaiting the launch of Black Ops 6 will be able to play the multiplayer beta on August 30 through to September 9.

