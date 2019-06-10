Amazon Prime Day Preview: Apple Watch 4 Now $60 Off

Weeks ahead of its big shopping day, Amazon is already giving Apple fans and Father's Day shoppers a good reason to smile this week. For a limited time, every model Apple Watch Series 4 is on sale for an unprecedented low price.



In what appears to be an Amazon Prime Day preview, Amazon currently has the GPS model Apple Watch Series 4 (40mm) on sale for $339. Traditionally, this smartwatch retails for $429, so that's $60 off its retail price. It's also the lowest price we've ever seen for this Apple wearable and one of the best Apple deals we've seen to date.

In our Apple Watch Series 4 review, we were impressed by its big, beautiful bezel-less display, and advanced health sensors. By comparison to its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 3, the Series 4 model sports a thinner case and faster processor.



Although its battery life could be better, the Apple Watch Series 4 is the best smartwatch you can get, hands-down.

With the its EKG capabilities, you'll be able to check your heart rate after your run or intense cardio workout. It's a great choice for anyone who's looking for a stylish way to track their workouts.

All Apple Watch Series 4 models are on sale — from the GPS only models to GPS/LTE versions. The Apple Watch Series 4 (40mm) GPS/LTE got a modest discount of $50.

Deals include:

These Apple Watch deals won't last long so act fast to grab one for dad or yourself while you still can. And be sure to check out all of the early Amazon Prime Day deals so far.



