The Best Filters for Your Camera

Why You Need a Filter

One great, fun way to take control over and even manipulate your photographs is to screw a camera filter onto the front of your lens. Filters have been part of photography for more than 100 years, and many pros continue to use filters in this digital age. Photographers find it easier and more efficient to create an image at the point of capture rather than waste time trying to emulate the effect on a computer. Today, the typical filter is a piece of coated optical glass that screws onto the front of a lens.

Here are some tips for selecting and using filters, some of the more popular camera filters, what they are, and how you can use them to change the way you capture your pictures.