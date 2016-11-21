7 Best Phones You've Never Heard Of

When most people think of smartphones, they think of Apple or Samsung devices, but there are plenty of great alternatives out there that cost less and give you a lot for your money. Many of these phones are unlocked, which means they'll typically work on GSM networks like AT&T, T-Mobile and MetroPCS, but our list also includes a Verizon exclusive and a phone that works with all major carriers.