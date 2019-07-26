33 Best Shows on Netflix | July 2019

Best Shows on Netflix

No longer do we have to wait weeks between new episodes, or buy a series one painstaking season at a time. Netflix makes it possible to find a great TV show (from yesteryear or just released) and stream the entire run, from start to finish — possibly even in one sitting, depending on how many snacks and beverages you have handy. If you're ready for a new favorite show, here are the best shows on Netflix.

The final season of Orange Is the New Black just hit Netflix (early reports say it's an emotional doozy), giving the service something to compete with Amazon Prime Video, whose hyped superhero series The Boys just dropped too. Looking towards next week: August Netflix schedule just came out, and highlights include Dear White People Volume 3 (Aug. 2), Glow: Season 3 (Aug. 9) and Mindhunter: Season 2 (Aug. 16).

If you're looking for what to watch off the beaten path, check out our roundup of the best Netflix hidden gems. And if you're looking for films, see our roundups of the best movies on Netflix and the best family movies on Netflix. Want more than Netflix? Check out our guide to all things Disney Plus.

Credit: Graham Bartholomew/Netflix