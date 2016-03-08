Best Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge Cases

Tech21 Evo Endurance

The Tech21 Evo Endurance features an 1800 mAh Lithium Ceramic battery, which the company claims will provide 60 percent more charge. The ceramic construction means it will emit less heat and be less flammable than competing battery cases for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. The case can reportedly protect against falls from 6.6 feet, thanks to the company's proprietary design.