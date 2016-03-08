Best Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge Cases
You couldn't wait to grab a new Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge, so you should be equally eager to protect your new smartphone. Between leather accents, rugged constructions and see-through designs, you're sure to find what you're looking for among our favorite cases.
Caseology Envoy Leather Cherry Oak
The Caseology Envoy's carbon-fiber case wrapped in leather makes for a stunning and protective design for the Samsung Galaxy S7. Plus, the polycarbonate bumpers and raised bezel offer added drop protection. We just wish they made one for the S7 Edge.
Spigen Tough Armor
For extreme protection, check out the Spigen Tough Armor case for the Galaxy S7. It features a shock-absorbing interior with a ruggedized polycarbonate exterior. It offers military-grade protection against drops, yet the cutouts maintain access to all ports and cameras.
Griffin Survivor Case
The Griffin Survivor Clear case for the Galaxy S7 is see-through, but it still comes with a few color tints, including black, blue and pink, or simply in clear. It promises to protect against 4-foot drops and scratches, thanks to its shatter-resistant polycarbonate construction.
Otterbox Strada Series
Sure, the Otterbox Strada offers the company's famous rugged protection. But this leather Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge case can also keep your credit cards and ID safe. The flap secures with a magnetic latch. Choose from black, blue and red options.
iLuv Gelato
For day-to-day bouncing around, the iLuv Gelato should work just fine to protect your Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge. The superslim case is form-fitting and lightweight. The raised front lip will protect the touch screen, just as the edge around the camera will prevent scratches to the lens.
Ballistic Jewel
Lightweight and durable, the Ballistic Jewel will protect the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge for 6-foot, high-impact drops and scratches. The reinforced corners and raised lip help prevent cracked screens. Best of all, the slim design doesn't hide the phone's sexy style.
Tech21 Evo Endurance
The Tech21 Evo Endurance features an 1800 mAh Lithium Ceramic battery, which the company claims will provide 60 percent more charge. The ceramic construction means it will emit less heat and be less flammable than competing battery cases for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. The case can reportedly protect against falls from 6.6 feet, thanks to the company's proprietary design.
Mophie Juice Pack
The Mophie Juice Pack for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge uses Samsung's wireless charging tech to transfer the case's 3,300 mAh battery into the phone's reserve. The company claims this should extend your endurance by 60 percent. The attractive case is slim and totally pocketable.