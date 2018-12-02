Best Anime Shows on Netflix
Anime might be listed as a genre on Netflix, but don't be fooled: it's more like a medium. Yes, the most famous ones are seemingly never-ending action-adventure epics, but there's more than that in the Anime section. Going through our top picks, you'll find something for everyone, whether they're looking for action in Attack on Titan or comedy in Aggretsuko.
Credit: ADV Films
Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood
In a world where alchemy is tied to the Law of Equivalent Exchange, brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric bark on a journey to reclaim their bodies, which were horrifically ripped from them when they attempted to bring their mother back to life through human transmutation. This anime has it all: Action, drama, comedy, and it has no qualms about going all Game of Thrones on your favorite character. The best part about this show is that its narrative goes completely full circle on you like nothing you’d expect from a traditional anime or even live action television. Not to hype this up or anything, but this is the best anime you’ll ever see. — Rami Tabari
Credit: Aniplex America
One Punch Man
While the title gives a pretty good summation of the show, One Punch Man is more than a one-trick pony. It's true that the titular hero, Saitama, defeats all manners of monsters with one devastating strike. But beyond the jaw-dropping fight scenes you have an anime that delightfully thumbing its nose at all the fighting anime tropes. There's no filler episodes about the hero trying to get stronger –– hell, if Saitama is to be believed, his powers come from basic calisthenics. In addition to learning about the other members of the Hero Society and their motivations, the best part of the show is the fact that the strongest hero in the world gets virtually little to no respect. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Adult Swim
Trigun
A western set on a distant planet centering on a mysterious amnesiac man with a $60 billion bounty on his head? Yes please. When I first saw Trigun on Cartoon Network, I was enraptured with the exploits of Vash the Stampede on Trigun. Pursued by legions of bounty hunters, the dorky yet affable protagonist past's as a gunslinger follows him wherever he goes, even when he takes the path of nonviolence. Traveling with two insurance agents charged with trying prevent more devastation, Vash is on the hunt for redemption from a past he can't remember. Light-hearted, funny, poignant and action-packed, Trigun is a must watch. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: FUNimation
Black Butler
He's a hell of a butler. But what do you expect when you're most trusted servant is actually a demon whom you've sold your soul to? Thirteen-year-old protagonist Ciel Phantomhive sold his soul to demon Sebastian Michaelis in order to take revenge on his parent's killers and take up the family helm of being the Queen's Guarddog. Set in Victoria-Era London, Ciel, Sebastian and a wacky, but capable cast work to solve seedy underworld crimes as well as supernatural occurrences. Whether it's robbers, cultists, angels or demons Ciel and Sebastian will get to the bottom of the case. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: FUNimation
Devilman Crybaby
Can a demon have a soul? That's the question begging to be answered in Devilman Crybaby. Cajoled by his friend Ryo Asuka, Akira Fudo combines with a demon, convinced that this is the only way to stop the coming war between demons and humanity. However, things aren't what they seemed as more Devilmen begin to appear wreaking havoc and stirring widespread xenophobia. It's a tale of blood, guts, base desires and the ties that bind. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Netflix
Yu-Gi-Oh!
It's time to d-d-d-duel! I used to watch Yu-Gi-Oh! on Saturday morning with my mom when it first aired, and I was delighted to discover that you can now watch the show in its entirety on Netflix. Yes, the show was a massive cash grab tie-in to the card game, but the animation and the themes of friendship and believing in yourself mixed in with the slightest of Egyptian mythology was a heady mix. This action-heavy anime, revolved around a boy named Yugi, who happened upon an ancient Egyptian artifact that possessed the spirit of a pharaoh. The spirit helped Yugi defeat his rival in a popular card fighting game called Duel Monsters, but brought the unwanted attention of the maker of the game who also has an artifact, which he uses to kidnap the soul of Yugi's grandfather. From then on it's a gripping race against time to master the game, learn the mysteries of the artifact and its potential effect on the entire world. Yes, after writing that all out, I admit that it's a big overblown, but it's still a fun series. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit:4 Kids Entertainment
Aggretsuko
Equal parts delightful, hilarious and so real it hurts, Aggretsuko is the story of a 25-year-old working professional living in Japan, trying to balance the stresses of work with a social life and romance — though none of those three ever go according to plan. Oh, and she also happens to be a red panda whose only outlet is howling at death metal karaoke. This series based on Sanrio’s latest hit character ended up being one of the surprise anime sensations of 2018, and for good reason. Aggretsuko strikes that critical balance that every good slice-of-life anime needs — it’s funny but still emotional, and adorable while staying relatable. We couldn’t be more ecstatic that a second season is in the cards for 2019. — Adam Ismail
Credit: Netflix
Death Note
If you’ve only heard of one show on this list, there’s a reason it’s probably Death Note. The rivalry between the steely Light Yogami and the mysterious L captivated audiences throughout the first season. The premise -- a teenager coming upon a weapon that can kill anyone, anywhere, at any time -- was equal parts terrifying and intriguing. It’s hard not to grow fond of Light and his nemesis, archetypal as they are. And even though the story slows in the second season, the jarring conclusion is worth slogging through for. — Monica Chin
Credit: Viz Media
Pokémon
Whether you're looking to relive your childhood or keep up with the latest adventures of Ash and Pikachu, Netflix has more Pokémon than you can shake a Poké Ball at. From the iconic early seasons of Pokemon: Indigo League to more contemporary shows like Pokemon: XY and Pokemon Sun and Moon, every iteration of this timeless anime is a delight thanks to its colorful animation, cornball humor, wholesome tales of friendship and, of course, those adorable pocket monsters. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Getty
Gurren Lagann
Grab your drill and get ready to pierce the heavens! Gurren Lagann is one of the most inspirational anime that I can think of. It’s an over-the-top mecha/action-adventure/comedy about a group of outcasts, who’ve never even seen the Earth’s surface, that spark a revolution that changes the entire balance of the universe. When it’s not making you cry out of laughter, it’ll it you so hard in the feels that you’ll stop watching the show for a month. This anime is all about throwing out logic and believing in the impossible, but most importantly, believing in yourself to achieve anything imaginable. — Rami Tabari
Credit: Adult Swim
Kill la Kill
If you watched Gurren Lagann (the answer should be yes), then you’re in for quite a ride, as the same director, Hiroyuki Imaishi, takes the helm in developing a high-octane action anime about talking clothes -- this is Kill la Kill. Well, sort of. Ryuuko Matoi is in search for her father’s killer when she happens upon Senketsu, a sentient piece of clothing that gives Ryuuko awesome power. Eventually, Ryuuko makes it to Honnouji Academy, where she fights her way up the school hierarchy to discover the truth about her father and secret behind the Goku uniforms. This show starts off tame, but like Gurren Lagann, it quickly dives into over-the-top insanity. — Rami Tabari
Credit: Adult Swim
Attack on Titan
So you’ve been following this character for quite a few episodes, developed a connection with them and really tuned into their personality -- then bam, they’re chomped in half by a Titan and now you can see their liver. That’s Attack on Titan. After his mother was murdered by said Titans, Eren Yeager vows to eliminate the Titan threat entirely, but his pride gets the better of him and he soon realizes he’ll be sacrificing a lot more than he’s avenging. Humanity is just trying to live to see another day, and every moment they aren’t planning, they’re defending their homes from the Titans. Get ready for action scenes so tight and intense that you’ll never see the victor coming. — Rami Tabari
Credit: Adult Swim
Naruto
A classic tale of teenage adolescence, Naruto tells the tale of a young shinobi (of whom the show is named after) struggling with his place among more responsible and successful elders. Irresponsible and reckless, Naruto Uzumaki's a rebellious orphan whose aspirations outclass his abilities, which he'll need to hone in order to stop the spirit of the 9-tailed fox demon that once destroyed his village. Oh, and don't worry about running low on Naruto: Netflix has so many episodes (135 spread over 5 seasons) and movies (8 feature-length films) that you won't have time for fighting any demons other than your own gluttony. Oh, and since this show is inspired by a manga of the same name, there's even more to dive into once you're done. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: Viz Media
Castlevania
Much like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Voltron: Legendary Defender, fans are going to spill rivers of digital ink debating whether or not the American-produced Castlevania technically counts as "anime." But Netflix seems to think that it does, so take that for what it's worth. Either way, Castlevania is one of the finest video-game-inspired shows to air, combining the best parts of Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse with a modern serial prestige TV format. Richard Armitage stars as Trevor Belmont: a vampire hunter who makes his way to Wallachia to slay Dracula (Graham McTavish). But the foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Trevor is hardly an ideal hero, and the tortured, wronged Dracula may not be a creature of pure evil. The gorgeous, Japanese-inspired animation is one reason to watch this show; the spirited voice cast (including James Callis of Battlestar Galactica fame) is another. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Netflix
Bleach
While Bleach got mainstream exposure in the United States on Adult Swim, Netflix feels like an even better way to dive in. Here, you get the first three seasons (totalling 63 episodes) to give you a proper introduction to Ichigo Kurosaki, who's taken on the role of a Soul Reaper, which is kinda like a grim reaper, except he's defending humanity and shepherding souls to and from the afterlife. Yeah, it gets pretty dark and has tons of religious overtones, which places it in the "not for kids" category, but its beautiful art style means that you're not stuck in a dreary or bleak environment. Still, though, Bleach's got a knack for world building with a strong supporting cast that saves it from relying on Ichigo's responsibilities for its stories. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: Viz Media
Fairy Tail
As childish as Fairy Tail can be, I cannot help but have a special place in my heart for it. It’s magical, fun and straight up adorable. Sure, it’s very PG (no gore), but it can throw some heavy themes at you when it wants to. The show follows the adventures of a famous wizard guild known as Fairy Tail. Wizards Natsu, Gray, Erza and Lucy basically prevent man-made catastrophes just about every narrative arc, but the show does a great job of developing each character in the guild aside from the main cast. It’s probably the perfect anime, aside from Pokemon, to watch with a child, especially because you’ll be entertained as well. — Rami Tabari
Credit: FUNimation
Sword Art Online
Exploring the concept of addictive MMORPGs, this series drops gamers Kirito and Asuna into a VR online game called Sword Art Online that they love. Kirito's the expert and Asuna's the newbie who needs help, and that's all well and good … until the game doesn't let them unplug. Yep, it's almost like an entire anime series built on a Black Mirror pretense, and it thrives thanks to a strong sense of humor and an even greater understanding of gaming. Once you're done with the two seasons on Netflix (the second is listed as Sword Art Online II), you won't need to unplug, as there's a PS4 game based on the show. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: Cartoon Network