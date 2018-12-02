Best Anime Shows on Netflix

Yu-Gi-Oh!

It's time to d-d-d-duel! I used to watch Yu-Gi-Oh! on Saturday morning with my mom when it first aired, and I was delighted to discover that you can now watch the show in its entirety on Netflix. Yes, the show was a massive cash grab tie-in to the card game, but the animation and the themes of friendship and believing in yourself mixed in with the slightest of Egyptian mythology was a heady mix. This action-heavy anime, revolved around a boy named Yugi, who happened upon an ancient Egyptian artifact that possessed the spirit of a pharaoh. The spirit helped Yugi defeat his rival in a popular card fighting game called Duel Monsters, but brought the unwanted attention of the maker of the game who also has an artifact, which he uses to kidnap the soul of Yugi's grandfather. From then on it's a gripping race against time to master the game, learn the mysteries of the artifact and its potential effect on the entire world. Yes, after writing that all out, I admit that it's a big overblown, but it's still a fun series. — Sherri L. Smith

Credit:4 Kids Entertainment