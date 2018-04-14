Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Netflix

The 100 (2014 - Present)

If you cross Lost with Lord of the Flies, and sprinkle in some Lord of the Rings (in its third season), you get The 100. In this series from The CW, most of humanity was wiped out in a nuclear disaster, and the mere thousands who remain live on a space station called The Ark, which orbits Earth. But when the adults decide they want to find out if Earth is still habitable, they send down 100 juvenile delinquents, who go from being stranded to in turmoil in a short amount of time. Not only have others survived the apocalypse, but many are in rough condition, and they're all in warring clans. — Henry T. Casey

Credit: Diyah Pera/The CW