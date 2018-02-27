9 Snapdragon 845 Features That Will Supercharge 2018’s Phones

Meet the New Dragon

The future of high-end smartphones is upon us. Back in December, Qualcomm has unveiled its next flagship processor, the Snapdragon 845, and we've since had a chance to learn more about this next-generation processor. The chip, which will make its way to top phones from Samsung, LG, and others, will offer a host of upgrades over 2017's Snapdragon 835, including more power, strong security and better battery life.

We already know of two upcoming phones that will feature the Snapdragon 845 — Samsung's Galaxy S9, which goes on sale March 16, and the Xperia XZ2 from Sony, which will arrive later this spring in the U.S. With this chip inside, these phones could rival the iPhone X (though our benchmarks suggest Apple's phones still might have a performance edge). Read on to learn more about the Snapdragon 845 and its top features. (Image Credit: Philip Michaels/Tom's Guide)