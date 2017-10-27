Worst Phone Launches of All Time

It's been a rough launch for Google's Pixel 2 XL, a generally solid phone whose display problems have caused headaches for both owners of the new phone as well as Google. There have also been reports of audio issues during calls on both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. But as red-faced as Google may feel about its initial stumbles, it's nothing like the embarrassment suffered by other smartphone makers over the years.

The last decade of smartphone launches have introduced some memorable clunkers. Some were shoveled out into an indifferent marketplace with little hope of survival, while others turned out to be generally well-designed miracles of modern technology let down by manufacturing gremlins and supply-chain holdups. For those reasons and more, here are 10 phones that stalled at takeoff.

Credit: Mike Kane/Bloomberg/Getty