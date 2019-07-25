Best Metro By T-Mobile (MetroPCS) Phones

Best Phones for Metro Customers

The beauty of Metro by T-Mobile is that its plans are on average quite inexpensive compared to the competition, but you don't sacrifice much in spite of that. In fact, our LTE network testing has confirmed that, as Metro's performance is comparable to parent network T-Mobile's, making Metro the best performing prepaid carrier we tested. And the fact that you can get a lot of data for $40 a month makes Metro our favorite discount carrier.

Even better, many of the same phones offered by the likes of T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon are available through the prepaid carrier and include some of the best smartphones you can buy right now. Customers have the freedom to go with low-cost handsets or flagship devices, and you can even bring your own compatible phone so long as you don't mind paying out of pocket without carrier subsidies. Here are the best phones the company offers through its website and retailers.

Credit: Tom's Guide

MORE: MetroPCS vs. T-Mobile: Which Is Best for You?