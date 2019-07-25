Best Metro By T-Mobile (MetroPCS) Phones
Best Phones for Metro Customers
The beauty of Metro by T-Mobile is that its plans are on average quite inexpensive compared to the competition, but you don't sacrifice much in spite of that. In fact, our LTE network testing has confirmed that, as Metro's performance is comparable to parent network T-Mobile's, making Metro the best performing prepaid carrier we tested. And the fact that you can get a lot of data for $40 a month makes Metro our favorite discount carrier.
Even better, many of the same phones offered by the likes of T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon are available through the prepaid carrier and include some of the best smartphones you can buy right now. Customers have the freedom to go with low-cost handsets or flagship devices, and you can even bring your own compatible phone so long as you don't mind paying out of pocket without carrier subsidies. Here are the best phones the company offers through its website and retailers.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
The best Android phone we've tested this year is also available from the carrier with the best cheap cell phone plans. The Galaxy S10 Plus delivers speeds that approach the blazing performance of the latest iPhones thanks to its Snapdragon 855 processor, and the triple rear cameras benefit from improvements Samsung has made to its photo software. The S10 Plus also boasts impressive features like an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor beneath its 6.4-inch display, as well as the ability to charge other devices with its Wireless PowerShare feature.
Because Metro doesn't let you buy phones in installments, buying the S10 Plus outright requires a pretty hefty chunk of change. At least Metro will knock $150 off the regular $999 price tag when you switch over from another carrier and get Metro's $60-a-month unlimited data plan.
Read our full Galaxy S10 Plus review.
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Don't worry about having to make too many tradeoffs if you opt for Samsung's lower-cost Galaxy S10e. Like its more expensive S10 siblings, this phone features the powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset and it support Wireless PowerShare for charging other Qi-compatible devices. You'll have to settle for just two rear cameras instead of the three on the back of Samsung's larger Galaxy models, and there's no flashy in-display fingerprint sensor. (The S10e's fingerprint reader is on the phone's power button.) Those are small sacrifices to make for a lower price tag, especially if you're a fan of more compact phones.
Read our full Galaxy S10e review.
iPhone XS
The iPhone XS refines the iPhone X's original design with better cameras, more powerful speakers, a speedier processor for AI applications and a new gold option that looks absolutely stunning in the right light. But best of all, Metro customers will appreciate that their carrier of choice offers the popular handset. The XS stuffs a 5.8-inch OLED display into a footprint that's barely larger than the old iPhone 8, which presents an impressively high screen-to-body ratio that you won't find elsewhere within the prepaid network's roster of phones. As of this writing, Metro will slash $150 off the price for new customers porting their numbers over from other carriers.
Read our full iPhone XS and XS Max review.
Moto G7 Power
Newly added to Metro's stable of inexpensive smartphones, the Moto G7 Power is the perfect handset for people who don't want to spend a whole lot on their next device, but absolutely need the best possible battery life. The G7 Power — which normally costs $249 unlocked, but goes for $209 from Metro and runs totally free if you're switching from another carrier — lasted for an astonishing 15-and-a-half hours in our battery test on T-Mobile's LTE network, where the phone was tasked with endlessly loading webpages from full to empty. T-Mobile, as you may know, runs the very towers that Metro's network operates on — which means customers of the prepaid carrier should see similar performance.
Aside from that massive 5,000-mAh battery, the G7 Power is driven by a respectable Snapdragon 632 chipset and incorporates a gigantic 6.2-inch LCD panel with relatively slim bezels all around (as well as a notch) to maximize display real estate. No, it doesn't have the greatest camera, but some would argue that's a small price to pay for the finest longevity on a charge we've ever seen from a smartphone.
Read our full Moto G7 Power review.
iPhone XR
The iPhone XR is Apple's best bargain of a phone, where you can get the same powerful A12 Bionic processor found in the iPhone XS and XS Max for $250 to $350 less. The savings continue at Metro where the carrier knocks another $150 off the XR when you switch over your account. You'll have to make some tradeoffs with the XR — this phone uses an LCD panel for its 6.1-inch screen instead of OLED and it only has a single 12-megapixel rear camera. At Metro, you don't have as a wide a choice of colors — the carrier only offers white and black at present. Still, it's hard to beat a premium phone at a discounted price, and that's what you'll get when you get your iPhone XR via Metro.
Read our full iPhone XR review.
iPhone 8
Apple may have discontinued the iPhone SE — and sadly, it's gone from Metro's shelves, too — but the iPhone 8 remains on the market, offering a premium small-screen experience for a lower price than ever before. You can currently snag the 4.7-inch model for as low as $449 now that its successors are on the market. That'll get you an A11 Bionic processor — a chipset that still outpaces the fastest Snapdragon 845 silicon in last year's Android flagships — as well as an excellent single-lens rear camera, wireless charging, IP67 water resistance and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor. While it's not Face ID, we suspect some users will definitely prefer the tried-and-true press-and-unlock system.
Read our full iPhone 8 review here.
iPhone XS Max
You might be surprised to find that Metro subscribers can snag the new iPhone XS Max from the budget-minded carrier. Even more shocking, those switching to the network can actually save a hefty chunk of change on the big-screen iPhone. Metro is currently offering the XS Max for $949 for new customers porting their number over from another network to one of the company's new unlimited plans.
That's a savings of $150 on one of the year's most expensive flagship phones. And although that price tag will surely be tough to swallow for some, XS Max owners certainly get their money's worth, with a gigantic 6.5-inch edge-to-edge OLED display, Apple's latest and greatest A12 Bionic processor, faster Face ID authentication than ever before and revised dual cameras with a new larger image sensor capable of capturing better low-light shots. And because Metro's data speeds are crazy fast, you'll be able to put the iPhone's new gigabit LTE modem to the test.
Read our full iPhone XS and XS Max review.
Moto E5 Play
If it's a budget phone you want, Metro offers many options from a variety of phone makers. However, Motorola's rise to the top, thanks to a pleasing software experience, decent enough performance and respectable design. The Moto E5 Play — totally free for new activations — is a solid example of how to do cheap handsets right. It won't blow you away with the quality of its photography or the speed with which it opens apps, but it gets the basics right, and that's pretty much all you can ask for from a phone in this price range.
Read our full Moto E5 Play review.
