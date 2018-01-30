The 10 Best Sprint Phones, Ranked Top to Bottom

1. Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

If you're looking for the two phones Sprint sells that check all the boxes; devices that are fast, reasonably sized, have some of the prettiest displays out there, and come with every bell and whistle you might want, from a Micro SD slot to a headphone jack to wireless charging, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. They remain among our favorite handsets on the market today, precisely because they don't force you to compromise. If we had one gripe, the fingerprint sensor is in a rather awkward position on both models, notched right beside the camera lens — though that appears to be something Samsung will fix with the Galaxy S9. Speaking of, the Galaxy S9's upcoming release in the spring will likely unseat the S8 at the top of our list, but it should also make the current devices quite a bit cheaper, too.

Photo Credit: Tom's Guide

