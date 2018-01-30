The 10 Best Sprint Phones, Ranked Top to Bottom
The Best Phones Sprint Has to Offer
Sprint has made a lot of headway recently on its network coverage, data speeds and reliability, but compared to other carriers like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile, its smartphone portfolio remains a bit limited. Whether you’re a current customer looking for an upgrade or thinking about switching over to Sprint to take advantage of its unlimited data plan, here's a short list of the best handsets available at Sprint.
1. Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
If you're looking for the two phones Sprint sells that check all the boxes; devices that are fast, reasonably sized, have some of the prettiest displays out there, and come with every bell and whistle you might want, from a Micro SD slot to a headphone jack to wireless charging, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. They remain among our favorite handsets on the market today, precisely because they don't force you to compromise. If we had one gripe, the fingerprint sensor is in a rather awkward position on both models, notched right beside the camera lens — though that appears to be something Samsung will fix with the Galaxy S9. Speaking of, the Galaxy S9's upcoming release in the spring will likely unseat the S8 at the top of our list, but it should also make the current devices quite a bit cheaper, too.
2. Apple iPhone X
The most exciting phone of 2017 (and one of the most expensive), the iPhone X pairs Apple's blazing-fast A11 Bionic processor — a chip that puts its Qualcomm-powered Android contemporaries to shame — with a bold new design featuring a form-fitting display, minimal bezels, and the best OLED panel you'll find anywhere. It also introduces Face ID, the only facial recognition system in any phone secure enough to be used for authenticating payments, in addition to unlocking the device. The iPhone X's dual 12-megapixel lenses have bested every phone they've faced in our camera shootouts, and its battery is solid too, ranking as one of the longest-lasting flagship smartphones in our testing behind the Google Pixel 2 XL (not available through Sprint, though still compatible with the network) and Apple's own iPhone 8 Plus. You can't go wrong with the iPhone X, especially if you're a longtime iPhone user.
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Thanks to its extremely versatile S Pen and pair of dual cameras, sometimes it seems like there's absolutely nothing the Galaxy Note 8 can't do. Need to translate text as you read? See a funny video you just have to turn into a GIF? Need to jot down a quick note but don't have time to fiddle with unlocking the phone? The S Pen can help you do all of those things. Meanwhile, the Note 8's premium Snapdragon 835 processor and 6 GB of RAM ensures you'll never hit a performance wall, and the dual cameras, equipped with Samsung's Live Focus mode, mean you'll never miss that perfect photo op.
4. Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
Apple's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus may seem familiar on the outside, but they're all new underneath. Powered by the same A11 Bionic processor inside the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 duo is still blazing fast. Although you won't get a nearly bezel-less OLED display or TrueDepth camera system capable of Face ID recognition, you still get a fingerprint sensor and some pretty brilliant cameras, not to mention Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting in the larger Plus model. Thanks to a redesigned glass shell, these new iPhones also support Qi wireless charging.
5. HTC U11
See past those thick bezels, and the HTC U11 is one of the year's best phones, with a luminous LCD display, striking polished glass design, a speedy Snapdragon 835 processor, and IP67 water resistance. Although you'll only find one lens on the back, the U11's 12-megapixel, f/1.7 aperture lens still takes fantastic shots that rival the best photos you'll get from an iPhone or Pixel. There's also Edge Sense, HTC's name for its squeezable sides that actually arrived to the market before Google copied and released the technology as Active Edge for its own smartphones. More than a gimmick, Edge Sense literally puts the shortcuts you deem most critical in the palm of your hand; we hope more phone makers take notice.
6. Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
They might be more than a year old, but the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are still pretty snappy smartphones with some of the best cameras you'll find, save for Apple and Google's newer handsets. Although neither of these devices support wireless charging (thanks to their aluminum construction), they're still rated IP67 water resistant, meaning they will survive submersion in up to 3.5 feet of water for a maximum of 30 minutes. They're also now $100 cheaper, making them pretty good value, too.
7. LG V30+
Much like the Galaxy S8, the LG V30 is a jack-of-all-trades media powerhouse that offers a collection of features you don't often find all in the same phone, like wireless charging, a headphone jack, water resistance, dual cameras, and an extra-wide 18:9 OLED display. The V30 is especially worth a look if you take a lot of video on the go, thanks to its secondary wide-angle camera, studio-quality filters, Log format support and innovative Point Zoom feature that allows you to hone in on any portion of the frame without having to physically move the camera. The Sprint variant of the V30 is known as the V30+ and is exactly the same, except it comes with 128GB of storage as opposed to 64GB.
8. Essential Phone
Ok, so the Essential Phone didn't exactly set the world on fire when it launched after a lengthy delay right at the end of last summer. That said, it's become a pretty good buy since receiving a $200 price cut in the fall. The smartphone developed by ex-Android chief Andy Rubin is now $499, which is a steal considering it grants you 128GB of storage, the same Snapdragon 835 chipset as in other flagships, like the Galaxy S8 and Pixel 2, and an absolutely gorgeous design forged from ceramic, titanium and glass. Just be forewarned: its cameras aren't the best, even though a post-release update improved the situation somewhat.
9. Apple iPhone SE
We've heard conflicting reports on whether or not a new iPhone SE is really on its way. Regardless, if you're in the market for a small phone, or perhaps a first phone for a child, the current model is still a great choice. Equipped with Apple's A9 chipset, the same one that powers the iPhone 6S, the SE packs a decent punch in its 4-inch frame. It also benefits from the 6S' camera system as well, although it misses out on 3D Touch technology in the display. While we'd love to see the SE get an upgrade to the supremely speedy A11 Bionic silicon that's been scorching benchmarks as of late, this one has been around for almost two years, which means Apple's selling it for pretty cheap — just $349.
10. Moto E4 Plus
So you want a cheap smartphone, but you don't want to skimp on battery life. Fortunately, with the Moto E4 Plus, you don't have to. This 5.5-inch budget bruiser packs a whopping 5,000 mAh battery which delivered nearly 15 hours of continuous web surfing in our testing. That places the E4 Plus in the top tier of handsets with the longest battery life. Fortunately, the rest of the package isn't too shabby either. You get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor and 2GB of RAM, and although the hardware is optimized for efficiency rather than power, it handled most applications and tasks with ease when we put it through its paces. With an all-metal design, fingerprint sensor, solid 13-megapixel rear camera and accurate 720p display, the E4 Plus is a cheap phone that doesn't feel like it.
